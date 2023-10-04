Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

How 401(k) Withdrawals Impact Social Security and 4 Other Ways They Could Be a Detriment to Your Retirement Finances

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
401k Savings Piggy Bank
nevarpp / iStock.com

If you’re just getting started in your career, you’ve probably heard experts recommending that you start a 401(k). For many, this is the first step to saving for retirement. In 2021, 51% of the workforce contributed to a 401(k), according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But is it the wisest choice? Certainly, it’s a start if your employer is one of the 68% to offer a plan. And, if your employer is matching your contributions, that’s free money you don’t want to leave on the table.

But investing in your 401(k) and ignoring other investment options for retirement could leave you with less than you need to live a comfortable life in your later years. Here are five ways your 401(k) could actually hurt your retirement finances.

401(K) Withdrawals Could Make Your Social Security Taxable

When you begin taking distributions from your 401(k), which you are required to do after you reach the age of 73, this income factors into the maximum you can earn before your Social Security benefits are taxed.

Are You Retirement Ready?

According to IRS law right now, your Social Security benefits are not taxable as long as you make less than $25,000, or less than $32,000 for couples who file jointly. At that point, you might have to pay taxes on as much as 85% of your benefits. “Countable” income that factors into the equation includes half your Social Security benefits, plus any taxable income (including 401(k) distributions) and some non-taxable income.

If you have already accrued a hefty amount in your 401(k) or other accounts, such as traditional IRAs or SEPs, it pays to speak to a financial advisor to see how these required minimum distributions could impact your income and taxes in retirement. Roth IRAs, on the other hand, have no RMDs.

You Could Face Penalties for Early Withdrawals

If you are on track to retire early, don’t count on using 401(k) distributions to fund it. You could face penalties, typically of 10%, if you withdraw the money from your 401(k) before you reach the age of 59 ½.

Limited Investment Choices

An employer-sponsored 401(k) plan often doesn’t have the vast array of investment options that you could find with other plans. You usually have to choose from a limited number of fund options.

Are You Retirement Ready?

On the other hand, by working with a financial advisor, you can create a diverse portfolio of stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds that make sense based on your risk tolerance and retirement goals.

Limits to How Much You Can Save

A 401(k) can reduce your taxable income now, giving you more take-home pay when you might need it the most. However, the IRS has imposed limits on how much you can contribute on a tax-deferred basis.

These limits change annually. In 2023, you can contribute up to $22,500 to your 401(k). Employees over age 50 can make an additional “catch-up contribution” of $6,500 per year in 2023.

While some people might dream of being able to save that much annually for retirement, others can far exceed this contribution. If your goal is to ramp up your savings beyond 401(k) limits, consider other options, which may or may not be tax-deferred.  

Some 401(k) Plans Have Fees

As if all these limitations aren’t bad enough, some 401(k) plans have management fees. That’s money coming right out of your retirement savings. Sometimes, the fees are nominal and easily offset by employer contributions and other gains. But, it pays to speak to your HR department or financial advisor to find out how much you’re paying and what services you’re receiving (if any) in exchange.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Bottom Line

A 401(k) can offer a healthy start to retirement savings, especially if your employer matches contributions. But, as your salary increases and you have more to invest, speak to a financial advisor to help you diversify your portfolio.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

5 Things You’ll Regret Doing If You’re Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

Retirement

5 Things You'll Regret Doing If You're Planning On Retiring in the Next 5 Years

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Baby Boomers Are Leaving — Why They Don’t Want To Retire There

Retirement

5 Cities Baby Boomers Are Leaving -- Why They Don't Want To Retire There

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in October 2023

Social Security

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in October 2023

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Three-Quarters of Americans Fear Social Security Insufficient — 2 More Economic Concerns Most Impactful to Financial Planning

Social Security

Three-Quarters of Americans Fear Social Security Insufficient -- 2 More Economic Concerns Most Impactful to Financial Planning

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 2.5 Million Black Americans Might Qualify for SSDI — How To Get It Despite Obstacles

Social Security

Social Security: 2.5 Million Black Americans Might Qualify for SSDI -- How To Get It Despite Obstacles

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Best Place To Retire in America Named — How Does Your Town Compare?

Uncategorized

Best Place To Retire in America Named -- How Does Your Town Compare?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Expert Says Too Many Americans Are Withdrawing from Their 401(k) Accounts: Here’s What To Do Instead

Retirement

Retirement Expert Says Too Many Americans Are Withdrawing from Their 401(k) Accounts: Here's What To Do Instead

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

Social Security

Social Security: What's the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

2024 COLA Forecast: New Info About How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase Next Year

Social Security

2024 COLA Forecast: New Info About How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase Next Year

October 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: How People Will Be Impacted at Every Age

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: How People Will Be Impacted at Every Age

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Florida But Way Cheaper

Retirement

5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Florida But Way Cheaper

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Biden Social Security Shakeups To Know About If You’re Retiring in 2024

Social Security

5 Biden Social Security Shakeups To Know About If You're Retiring in 2024

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Things Gen X Should Never Buy if They Want To Retire

Retirement

8 Things Gen X Should Never Buy if They Want To Retire

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Are They Right for Your Retirement Years?

Retirement

5 Cities Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Are They Right for Your Retirement Years?

September 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 5 Simple Steps To Choosing Your 401(k) Investments

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: 5 Simple Steps To Choosing Your 401(k) Investments

September 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: Will Baby Boomers Drain the System as They Exit the Workforce?

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: Will Baby Boomers Drain the System as They Exit the Workforce?

September 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!