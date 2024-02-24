Advertiser Disclosure
5 Key Signs Your Retirement Savings Are in Better Shape Than You Think

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo

Preparing for retirement can sometimes make you feel anxious and uncertain about your future. You might not be sure how much you need to save or worry you’ll run out of cash.

While it’s easy to worry about not having enough saved up, there are several indicators that your nest egg may be in better shape than you think. Recognizing these signs can provide peace of mind and help you focus on what’s truly important as you approach your golden years. Here are the key signs that your retirement savings are in better shape than you think.

1. Steady Growth in Your Retirement Accounts

One sign that your retirement savings are on the right track is observing steady growth. This doesn’t necessarily mean you need very high returns every year.

Instead, look for consistent upward trends over time, which suggest that your investment strategy is working well. Compounding interest plays a significant role. Even modest gains can accumulate into substantial wealth over decades.

2. You’re Meeting or Exceeding Benchmarks

Financial experts often suggest benchmarks for where your retirement savings should be at different ages. For example, having the equivalent of your annual salary saved by 30, three times by 40, and so on.

You’re likely in a good position if you’re meeting or surpassing these milestones. It’s important to remember that these benchmarks are guidelines, not hard rules, and they assume a retirement age of around 65. If your savings align with or exceed these suggestions, you’re probably doing better than you think.

3. You Have Diverse Income Sources for Retirement

Relying solely on your retirement account can be risky. A diversified approach to retirement income can be a strong indicator of financial health. This can include a mix of social security benefits, pensions, rental income, or part-time work. Having multiple income streams in retirement can help buffer against market volatility and ensure that you have a steady flow of money coming in from various sources.

4. Your Expenses Are Well Managed

A vital aspect of retirement planning is expense management. If you’ve paid off major debts, such as your mortgage or credit cards, and clearly understand your retirement budget, you’re in a good position.

Lower expenses mean your savings will last longer. Furthermore, if you’ve adjusted your lifestyle to live comfortably within your means, you’ll be better prepared to enjoy your retirement without financial stress.

5. You Have a Solid Withdrawal Strategy

Having a solid plan for how you’ll withdraw from your retirement accounts is a positive sign. This includes knowing which accounts to tap into first, understanding the tax implications of your withdrawals, and having a strategy to minimize taxes. A thoughtful withdrawal strategy can significantly extend the longevity of your retirement savings.

