Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Crisis: More Americans Are About To Turn 65 Than Ever Before — and Most Will ‘Outlive Their Money’

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Shot of a senior couple using a laptop together at home.
shapecharge / Getty Images

As generations of Americans figure out who to blame for a faltering U.S. economy, individuals aged 57 to 65 (younger boomers) face financial challenges of their own. The U.S. is about to reach “peak 65” in 2024, when more Americans reach age 65 in the same year than ever before. And a majority of them are not fully prepared for retirement.

See: I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) — If You’re Not Careful, You Could, Too
Find: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

A new study from the Alliance for Lifetime Income (ALI), a nonprofit consumer organization devoted to educating Americans on retirement savings, found that 51% of Americans between the ages 45 and 75 do not feel they have enough retirement savings to last their lifetime. Meanwhile, 32% are not confident they will have the funds to cover their basic monthly expenses in retirement.

Jason Fichtner, a senior fellow and head of the Alliance for Lifetime Income’s Retirement Income Institute, told Fox News: “Today, many Americans are facing a retirement crisis because they are at risk of running out of money in their retirement.”

Are You Retirement Ready?

In addition to the Social Security crisis, which could see benefits slashed by 2035 if budgetary stability is not achieved, older Americans today face several other obstacles in the way of a comfortable retirement.

Fichtner pointed out that baby boomers represent the first retiring generation where more than half don’t have a pension to provide a portion of retirement income. “That makes this the first generation where the majority must rely on their own savings efforts to prepare for retirement,” Fichtner told Fox Business.

Additionally, more than 10,000 people per day are turning 65 in 2023. By 2024, that number will rise to 12,000 people a day.

Related: 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

With so many people draining too few retirement resources, some financial planners are recommending changes in tactics concerning retirement investing. The 2023 Protected Retirement Income and Planning Study from the Alliance for Lifetime Income and CANNEX found that 80% of financial advisors changed their retirement planning approach in 2022. More than half still feel a 60% / 40% blend of stocks and bonds remains a viable model, but 43% recommend adding other asset classes, including annuities.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Investing in annuities can reduce stress caused by market fluctuations. The ALI study found that 93% of consumers who diversified their portfolio with an annuity in 2022 were satisfied with the choice. The same goes for 100% of investors who added an annuity to their portfolio.

“Volatile markets, retirement portfolios that lost significant value in the past year, high inflation and the Peak 65 phenomenon all create a perfect storm of retirement insecurity for Americans, especially for those close to retirement or recently retired,” Fichtner stated in a press release issued by the ALI. “A variety of protected income solutions that can help solve this problem already exist, but advisors and the financial industry must act now to help their clients avoid this cliff.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Unconventional Retirement Planning Moves Experts Believe Are Key to Retiring a Millionaire

Retirement

4 Unconventional Retirement Planning Moves Experts Believe Are Key to Retiring a Millionaire

June 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Countries Where the U.S. Won’t Send Your Social Security Payments

Social Security

10 Countries Where the U.S. Won't Send Your Social Security Payments

June 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

Social Security

The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

June 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

Retirement

Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key — and It’s Not $1 Million

Retirement

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution — Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Social Security

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Latest Social Security Proposal Would See Millions ‘Receive More, and No One Would Receive Less’

Social Security

Latest Social Security Proposal Would See Millions 'Receive More, and No One Would Receive Less'

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Biden’s First Veto Impacts Your Retirement Savings — and Why Lawmakers Are Torn

Retirement

How Biden's First Veto Impacts Your Retirement Savings -- and Why Lawmakers Are Torn

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

Social Security

Here's What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Summer 2023

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

Social Security

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is Full Retirement Age in 2023?

Social Security

What Is Full Retirement Age in 2023?

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

Retirement

10 Brilliant Ways To Reduce Your Taxes in Retirement

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

Social Security

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

June 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!