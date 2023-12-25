10 Retirement Hobbies That Are Also Ways To Make Extra Money

©iStock.com

Retirement doesn’t mean retiring. Just because you don’t head to an office every day anymore doesn’t mean you don’t have plenty of things on your agenda, and some of those endeavors – like travel or golf – could prove costly. Wouldn’t a little extra money be nice?

Retirement also gives you time to pursue your hobbies with more frequency than when you worked full-time. However, that hobby that brings you joy and fulfillment could also help put that extra cash in your pocket. You might have yet to think about monetizing your hobby, but plenty of opportunities exist to turn it into a side gig.

These 10 ideas will start the wheels turning about how you could earn some pocket money now that you have more time in your day. What special skill do you have to share?

Entertainment

Can you pull a rabbit out of your hat or make quarters appear behind someone’s ear? Do you play the guitar and sing? Is your comedy “routine” the hit of every family gathering? Turn your hobbies into money by performing your magic act everywhere, from kids’ birthday parties to colleges. Take your musical act, depending on the genre, to festivals, farmers’ markets, weddings or senior-living communities. And the local comedy club could have an amateur night to help you get your professional start.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Arts and Crafts

If you have a special skill in the arts, turn it into money. Just one look at Etsy will show the vast marketplace for handcrafted items. Jewelry, woodworking, knit goods, wall art – and anything personalized – are among dozens of popular sellers on the site.

Photography

Photos sell on Etsy, too, whether a shopper wants a cool picture to hang on the wall or something specific. For example, a recent search for “Chicago skyline” yielded more than 1,800 results, with sellers offering ready-to-hang pictures and digital downloads. If you’ve traveled to unique locations, someone just might be looking for a picture of it – or for your photos of wildlife, nature, a sunset, or a covered bridge. The possibilities are endless.

Outside of Etsy, you can sell your photographs on various sites, including 500px, Alamy or Getty Images.

Gardening

Not everyone has a green thumb, but many people happily would pay to borrow yours. If you know what to plant, when, and how to maintain the crop, your services are in demand. Take photos of your flowers and vegetable plants, then share them on your community’s Facebook page to show off what you can do.

Painting

If you’re willing to get your hands dirty – with speckles of white or blue or gray paint – and have excellent painting skills, you could find side income as a house painter. You might not want to climb tall ladders to paint exteriors anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t offer your services in your neighborhood of single-story condominiums.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Alterations

If sewing is your hobby, it’s a bet that friends and family have come to you through the years asking for hems to be taken up or pants to be let out. Your local dry cleaner might have a connection with a tailor or seamstress, but people good at alterations can be tough to find. Spread the word of your new business through word of mouth and ask friends to send their friends your way.

Makeup Artistry

Bridal parties and prom-goers often hire someone to apply makeup before the wedding or dance. If you’re an expert at applying blush, eye color and lip liners, call on family members who’d like a complimentary session, take photos and share them on your Facebook page. At least one of your models should be a high school student – maybe a granddaughter? – to show your experience with a range of ages.

Calligraphy

Beautiful handwriting is a lost art, but some mailings, such as wedding invitations, call for a special touch. Calligraphy is just that.

Personal Chef

Many people struggle in the kitchen or have more money than time to cook. If you’ve mastered the kitchen, a local individual, couple or family undoubtedly could use your culinary excellence to prepare tasty, nutritious meals.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?