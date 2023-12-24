Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Planning: How Much the Average Person 75 and Older Spends Monthly

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Generated with AI / ©GOBankingRates

Retirement planning is crucial for a comfortable and secure future. Understanding the monthly expenses you might encounter after the age of 75 can help you prepare effectively. Let’s delve into the average spending habits of those 75 and older, providing insights for your retirement planning.

Understanding the Financial Landscape for Seniors

Average Monthly Expenditure According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average monthly expenditure for individuals aged 75 and older is approximately $3,813. This is a decrease from the $4,870 average for those aged 65 to 74, suggesting a decline in spending as people age further into retirement.

Key Expense Categories

  1. Housing
    • Despite possibly owning their homes outright, seniors still face housing costs. These include property taxes, maintenance, utilities, and possibly homeowner association fees. On average, housing costs can take up a significant portion of monthly expenses.
  2. Healthcare
    • Healthcare remains a significant concern, with costs averaging around $7,030 annually. This includes Medicare premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, and costs for prescriptions and supplemental insurance. As health concerns increase with age, this area might see a higher expenditure.
  3. Transportation
    • With a reduced need for daily commuting, transportation costs typically decrease. However, expenses like vehicle maintenance, insurance, and fuel are still relevant, although they might be lower than in earlier retirement years.
  4. Food
    • Grocery expenses may decrease as dietary needs change and meal patterns shift. Seniors might also benefit from discounts and senior-specific deals at various supermarkets and dining establishments.
  5. Utilities and Home Maintenance
    • These costs can remain consistent or slightly increase due to more time spent at home, necessitating a comfortable living environment.

Adjusting for a Changing Lifestyle

As seniors age, their lifestyle and spending habits often evolve. Some may travel less, leading to decreased travel-related expenses. Others might downsize their homes or relocate to areas with lower living costs, further reducing monthly expenditures.

Importance of a Tailored Plan

It’s crucial to remember that these figures are averages and individual circumstances will vary. Your retirement plan should be tailored to your lifestyle, health status, and personal preferences.

Tips for Efficient Retirement Planning

  1. Evaluate Personal Health History
    • Consider your and your family’s health history as it can significantly influence healthcare costs.
  2. Plan for Long-Term Care
    • Long-term care, not typically covered by Medicare, can be a substantial expense. It’s wise to consider insurance or savings specifically for this.
  3. Consider Lifestyle Changes
    • Downsizing or relocating to a more affordable area can significantly reduce monthly expenses.
  4. Budget for Leisure and Hobbies
    • Ensure to allocate funds for activities that bring joy and fulfillment.
  5. Stay Informed About Benefits
    • Keep abreast of senior discounts, government programs, and other benefits you may be eligible for.
Are You Retirement Ready?

The Bottom Line

Planning for retirement requires a thorough understanding of potential expenses, especially as you age. By anticipating and preparing for these costs, you can enjoy your later years with financial security and peace of mind. Remember, effective retirement planning is not just about covering expenses but ensuring a quality of life that aligns with your vision for your golden years.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

