Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Retirement Savings: Almost 50% of Boomers Expect To Work Past 70 — 14 Reasons Why

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Senior male worker in uniform in the warehouse with pallet truck.
PixelsEffect / Getty Images

Each day, thousands of baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 are entering retirement age. Nearly 29 million boomers retired in 2020 — 3 million more than in 2019 — and the youngest boomers will reach full retirement age in 2031, according to data from J2T Recruiting. But new disruptions after the pandemic have changed the retirement landscape, and more baby boomers expect to work longer than originally anticipated.

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key — and It’s Not $1 Million
Find: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

According to a survey conducted by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, approximately 49% of baby boomers are currently working, expect to work past the age of 70, or do not plan to retire. The study noted that baby boomers are especially vulnerable to employment risks, volatility in the financial markets and inflation — all of which could disrupt retirement plans.

The majority of baby boomer respondents (83%) said their reasons for doing so are financial-related, followed by healthy-aging reasons (77%). The top financial reason was wanting the extra income (64%), while the top health-aging reasons were wanting to remain active (56%) and “to keep my brain alert” (51%).

Are You Retirement Ready?

Another commonly cited financial reason was concern over Social Security benefits being less than expected (35%) and not being able to afford retirement (34%).

This isn’t surprising, considering Social Security faces a financial shortfall that currently will only be able to cover 80% of benefits by 2034 — unless Congress takes action, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, more than two-fifths of baby boomers are nearing retirement with no retirement savings, The Hill reported. Only 58% of boomers between the ages of 55 and 64 own retirement accounts.

The study uncovered additional concerns that baby boomers face and younger generations face. Here’s why baby boomers expect to delay retirement past age 70:

  • Financial reasons (83%).
  • Healthy-aging reasons (77%).
  • Want the income (64%).
  • Be active (56%).
  • Keep my brain alert (51%).
  • Enjoy what I do (47%).
  • Have a sense of purpose (42%).
  • Concern that Social Security will be less than expected (35%).
  • Can’t afford to retire because I haven’t saved enough (34%).
  • Need health benefits (26%).
  • Maintain social connections (28%).
  • Volatility in financial markets and investment performance (18%).
  • Personal development (12%).
  • Concern employer retirement benefits will be less than expected (10%).
Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Can Donald Trump Collect Social Security Benefits if He Wins the Republican Nomination?

Social Security

Can Donald Trump Collect Social Security Benefits if He Wins the Republican Nomination?

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Things Retirees Can Get for Free To Save Money

Retirement

8 Things Retirees Can Get for Free To Save Money

August 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach: Here’s Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

Social Security

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach: Here's Why You Should Start Collecting Social Security ASAP

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

Retirement

Retirees Confess What They Wish They'd Done With Their Money

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Risks of Retirement Hidden in Public Pension Funds

Retirement

The Risks of Retirement Hidden in Public Pension Funds

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Drop from 8.7% to 3% (or Less) in 2024 Not as Scary as It Sounds — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security COLA Drop from 8.7% to 3% (or Less) in 2024 Not as Scary as It Sounds -- Here's Why

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Will Social Security Be Enough? 4 Reasons To Focus on Private Retirement Savings

Social Security

Will Social Security Be Enough? 4 Reasons To Focus on Private Retirement Savings

August 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Cost Comparison: Retiring at Age 65 vs. 70

Social Security

Cost Comparison: Retiring at Age 65 vs. 70

August 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Expert Says ‘Stealth Tax’ on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year — How It Works

Social Security

Expert Says 'Stealth Tax' on Social Security Hurts More Retirees Each Year -- How It Works

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: How Close Are You to the Amount Everyone Thinks You Should Have?

Retirement

Retirement Savings: How Close Are You to the Amount Everyone Thinks You Should Have?

August 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Single in Retirement? 20 Ways To Live a Richer Life on Your Own

Retirement

Single in Retirement? 20 Ways To Live a Richer Life on Your Own

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Ginty Says ‘Collecting Social Security Is a Million-Dollar Decision’ — Here’s How You Should Approach It

Social Security

Barbara Ginty Says 'Collecting Social Security Is a Million-Dollar Decision' -- Here's How You Should Approach It

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Don’t Want To Retire? Here’s Why You Need a Plan Anyway

Retirement

Don't Want To Retire? Here's Why You Need a Plan Anyway

August 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mitch McConnell’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mitch McConnell's Social Security Check?

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!