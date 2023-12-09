Retirement Savings: How Much Money You Need for Every Year Past Age 65

PixelsEffect / iStock.com

Planning for retirement can be a daunting task, especially when trying to estimate how much money you’ll need to live comfortably. The amount you need to save for each year past age 65 varies based on several factors, including your lifestyle, location, health, and retirement plans. Here’s a guide for calculating your retirement savings.

Understand Your Retirement Lifestyle

The first step is to envision your retirement lifestyle. Do you plan to travel frequently, pursue expensive hobbies, or live a more modest lifestyle? This vision will significantly influence how much money you need each year. For instance, a luxurious retirement lifestyle will require more savings compared to a simple, frugal lifestyle.

Calculate Annual Living Expenses

Calculate your annual living expenses, considering inflation. This includes housing, food, utilities, transportation, healthcare, insurance, and any debts. A general rule of thumb is that you will need around 70% to 80% of your pre-retirement annual income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. However, this is just a starting point, and you should adjust this percentage based on your specific circumstances and plans.

Factor in Healthcare Costs

Healthcare costs can be one of the largest expenses in retirement. As you age, these costs can increase significantly. It’s important to estimate these costs realistically and include them in your retirement budget. Remember, Medicare, which you become eligible for at 65, does not cover all health expenses, and there are premiums and out-of-pocket costs involved.

Consider Your Expected Lifespan

While it’s difficult to predict, considering your expected lifespan is crucial in retirement planning. The average life expectancy has been increasing, and many financial planners suggest planning for a retirement that could last 20 to 30 years past the age of 65. This means if you retire at 65, you should plan your finances to last until at least 85 or 95.

Include Inflation in Your Calculations

Inflation reduces the value of money over time, meaning you’ll need more money each year to buy the same things. It’s important to include an annual inflation rate in your retirement savings calculations. A common approach is to use a 2% to 3% inflation rate, but this can vary.

Plan for Unexpected Expenses

Unexpected expenses, such as home repairs or emergencies, can arise at any time. It’s wise to include a buffer in your retirement savings for such unforeseen expenses.

Withdrawal Strategy and Investment Growth

Determine a safe withdrawal rate from your savings and investments. A commonly used guideline is the 4% rule, which suggests withdrawing 4% of your retirement savings in the first year and adjusting for inflation in subsequent years. Also, consider the growth of your investments during retirement. The right investment strategy can help your savings keep up with or outpace inflation.

Social Security and Other Income

Factor in any other sources of income, such as Social Security benefits, pensions, or part-time work. These income sources can reduce the amount you need to withdraw from your savings each year.

Regular Reviews and Adjustments

Your financial situation and the economy will change over time. Regularly review and adjust your retirement plan to ensure it stays on track.

The Takeaway

The amount of money you need each year after age 65 varies widely based on individual circumstances. However, by understanding your retirement goals, calculating your expenses, considering healthcare and inflation, planning for longevity, and factoring in additional income sources, you can develop an accurate estimate of your retirement needs.

It’s better to overestimate than underestimate your retirement savings needs. Regular reviews and adjustments to your plan will help ensure a comfortable and financially secure retirement.

