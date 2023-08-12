Retirement Savings: 6 Unusual Expenses Worth Paying Off Before You Retire

You can expect to experience many changes in retirement, and one of the biggest has to do with your finances. Unless you decide to keep earning money on the side, you’ll be living on a fixed monthly income that doesn’t include the normal work raises, bonuses or opportunities to increase your income by switching jobs.

This shift puts a premium on reducing your expenses in retirement to give yourself plenty of financial breathing room. According to an analysis from Fidelity Investments, you can expect to spend between 55% and 80% of your yearly work income throughout your retirement. About 15% of your post-retirement living expenses will go to healthcare costs alone.

One thing you will want to do is pay off as many debts as you can, including mortgages, car loans, student loans, medical bills and credit cards. Entering retirement free of debt can solve a lot of financial problems down the road.

You should also pay off other expenses that could potentially tie you down financially in retirement — including expenses you’ve built up that don’t fall under the normal financial umbrella.

Keep reading to learn about six unusual expenses that are worth paying off before you retire.