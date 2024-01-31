Should You Retire by the Beach, Mountains, or Desert? Comparing Price and Perks

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement is a time to embrace the lifestyle you’ve dreamed of. Whether it’s the soothing rhythm of waves, the serene majesty of mountains, or the stark beauty of desert landscapes, your golden years should be spent in a setting that brings you joy and peace. Here’s a comparative look at retiring by the beach, in the mountains, or in the desert, focusing on price and perks to help you decide.

Retiring by the Beach: A Splash of Affordable Luxury

The allure of sandy shores and the call of the ocean is undeniable. Places like Garden City, South Carolina, and Vero Beach, Florida, offer the coastal charm at prices that defy the national average. With median home prices ranging from the low $200,000s to the mid $300,000s, these beach towns are not just dream locations but attainable realities for retirees.

Perks:

Access to the beach and various water activities

Lower than average cost of living

Tax benefits, especially in states like South Carolina and Florida

Considerations:

Potential for higher insurance costs due to proximity to water

Tourist seasons can affect the tranquility of the area

Retiring in the Mountains: Elevated Living at Down-to-Earth Prices

If cooler temperatures, hiking trails, and panoramic vistas call to you, the mountains offer an escape with an affordable price tag. Knoxville, Tennessee, and Morgantown, West Virginia, boast median home values that make retirement budgets stretch further, with the added benefit of living costs that fall below the national average.

Perks:

A variety of outdoor recreational activities

Cooler climate and natural beauty

Lower housing costs and overall affordability

Considerations:

Access to healthcare and other amenities may be limited in more remote areas

Winters can be harsher, requiring more home maintenance

Retiring in the Desert: Dry Climate, Rich Lifestyle

The desert regions provide a unique retirement option, with areas like Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Las Cruces, New Mexico, emerging as sought-after destinations. With median home prices well below $300,000 in Las Cruces and the cost of living substantially lower than the national average, desert living offers a budget-friendly alternative with a landscape that’s anything but barren.

Perks:

Warm climate year-round and low humidity

Vibrant communities with a focus on arts and culture

Tax advantages in certain states

Considerations:

Summers can be extremely hot

The landscape may require an adjustment for those used to greener locales

Decision Factors: Price vs. Perks

When deciding where to retire, weigh the cost benefits against the lifestyle perks. For instance, the beach provides a relaxing ambiance but may come with higher living costs. The mountains offer a retreat into nature with a cost-effective edge. The desert strikes a balance with its affordable living and warm climate, though it might present challenges for those sensitive to heat.

Ultimately, the best retirement spot is one that not only fits your budget but also your vision for a fulfilling and enjoyable life post-career. Consider visiting potential retirement destinations to experience the lifestyle firsthand before making your decision. After all, retirement is not just about managing finances; it’s about living your best life in the setting that suits you most.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

