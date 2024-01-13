Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

Suze Orman: Your ‘Ultimate Retirement’ Depends On This Key Factor

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Suze Orman financial expert
Mediapunch / Shutterstock.com

When we think about retirement planning, financial stability and investments are often the focal points. However, Suze Orman says it’s important to remember another important piece of retirement planning.

According to Orman, the key to a successful retirement is not only your financial health but also your physical health. This holistic approach to retirement planning integrates health as an essential component, ensuring a fulfilling and secure retirement.

The Connection Between Health and Wealth

Orman agrees that health is wealth. A 2023 study conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found roughly 38% of retirees reported experiencing higher medical expenses than they initially anticipated upon entering retirement. If you have a chronic illness, you’ll likely pay more for care than a retiree without a serious health condition.

“A healthier, more fit us tilts the odds that we may be able to extend our health span,” said Orman in her blog. “Every month or year we get without being slowed down by physical challenges or disease puts the ‘ultimate’ in retirement.”

Investing in Health: A Long-term Wealth Strategy

Orman advocates for viewing health as an investment. She urges individuals to prioritize their health through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and regular medical check-ups. Orman’s approach is not merely about extending lifespan but enhancing the quality of life during retirement.

By investing in your health, you are indirectly investing in your financial future, mitigating unforeseen healthcare costs, and maintaining the ability to enjoy the fruits of your life’s work.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The Mental Aspect: Preparing for a Fulfilling Retirement

Orman also stresses the importance of mental health and its impact on retirement. Mental well-being is vital for making sound financial decisions and enjoying life post-retirement. Activities like meditation, socializing, and pursuing hobbies contribute to a positive mental state, reducing the risk of depression and anxiety, which can be costly both financially and emotionally.

“It’s not just our bodies, but our hearts and minds that need our self-care,” said Orman. “I want you to create a schedule where each day you can find two hours to do whatever makes your heart sing. It doesn’t need to be one solid two-hour stretch. You can break it into small increments of happy tasks that add up to two hours a day.”

A Balanced Approach to Retirement

Orman’s perspective on retirement planning goes beyond the numbers in your bank account. It’s about cultivating a lifestyle that values health as much as wealth. By taking care of your physical and mental health, you’re setting the stage for a retirement that’s not only financially secure but also rich in experiences and personal well-being.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

Can I Use My Emergency Fund to Max Out My Roth IRA or Fund a 529 Plan?

Retirement

Can I Use My Emergency Fund to Max Out My Roth IRA or Fund a 529 Plan?

January 07, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Retirement

Why Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing -- And Where They're Going Instead

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Stretch Retirement Savings: 7 Ways To Make Your Money Last

Retirement

Stretch Retirement Savings: 7 Ways To Make Your Money Last

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How Do I Invest 15% for Retirement?

Retirement

Dave Ramsey: How Do I Invest 15% for Retirement?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Outlook 2024: Less Than Half of Boomers Have Adequate Savings — Will Younger Generations Suffer?

Retirement

Retirement Outlook 2024: Less Than Half of Boomers Have Adequate Savings -- Will Younger Generations Suffer?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Surprising Data Reveals The Top 25 Tax-Friendly States To Retire

Retirement

Surprising Data Reveals The Top 25 Tax-Friendly States To Retire

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Money-Saving Tips for After Retirement

Retirement

10 Money-Saving Tips for After Retirement

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Social Security

This Social Security Spousal Rule Is Officially Finished in 2024 -- But These 3 Strategies Remain

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: 10 Saving and Investing Tips for Retirees

Retirement

Warren Buffett: 10 Saving and Investing Tips for Retirees

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Turn Your $50K Salary Into a $1M Retirement Fund

Retirement

How To Turn Your $50K Salary Into a $1M Retirement Fund

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Reform: Republican Presidential Hopefuls Present Vastly Different Takes — What Would Change?

Social Security

Social Security Reform: Republican Presidential Hopefuls Present Vastly Different Takes -- What Would Change?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Genius Ways To Reduce Your Retirement Taxes

Retirement

10 Genius Ways To Reduce Your Retirement Taxes

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Jobs for Retirees That Don’t Require Much Experience

Retirement

8 Jobs for Retirees That Don't Require Much Experience

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!