Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

Taking an early withdrawal from your 401(k) is not only costly in the short term, but it can also jeopardize your long-term retirement goals. If you withdraw retirement accounts before the penalty-free 401(k) withdrawal age of 59 1/2, you’ll be forfeiting the benefits of tax-deferred earnings and compounding interest, which diminishes the savings power of 401(k) accounts. These plans are specifically designed for long-term investing, making the years work in the contributor’s favor.

Of course, life has a way of messing up even the best-intentioned plans, and the coronavirus pandemic is proving that point yet again. Many Americans either have already tapped their 401(k) plans or have considered the option in the midst of massive job layoffs and unemployment.

Because of the severe financial penalties, however, withdrawing money early from retirement accounts should only be done in an extreme emergency, and only after any emergency funds and investment have been depleted. Whether or not the coronavirus pandemic qualifies as an “extreme emergency” for you depends on your unique financial situation.

If you are in a financial pinch, here are eight times you might consider dipping into your retirement fund early.