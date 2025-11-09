Top 100 Money Experts
Retirement / Planning
Trump’s Budget: What It Means for Your Retirement, by Age

4 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
The older couple looks at the bill in confusion from an unexpected expense.
Andrii Zastrozhnov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter your age, President Donald Trump’s budget is already reshaping retirement.

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed in July 2025, introduced new tax breaks for seniors, accelerated Social Security’s trust fund exhaustion and changed how the Social Security Administration verifies identity.

While there are no direct benefit cuts, these shifts affect how every generation should plan. Here’s what the Trump budget means for your retirement, by age.

20s: Earlier Social Security Shortfall

If you’re in your 20s, you’ll face a retirement system under more strain than any generation before you.

Social Security’s trust fund is now projected to run out by late 2032, about a year earlier than previously estimated. That makes early saving through personal and workplace retirement plans more critical than ever.

“Proposed changes in Trump’s budget could impact retirement planning differently depending on where you are in life,” said Daniel Gleich, a financial expert at Madison Trust Company. “For those in their 20s and 30s, questions around Social Security’s solvency have many young workers considering starting retirement saving early and contributing consistently in an effort to prepare for the future.”

30s: Build Flexibility Now

Thirty-somethings need to plan for less certainty. The earlier trust fund depletion date means Social Security may not cover as much of your retirement as it will for today’s retirees.

Strengthening contributions to 401(k) plans or IRAs and diversifying income sources can help close the gap. Gleich said that through a Self-Directed IRA, young investors can diversify beyond stocks and bonds and invest in alternative assets like real estate, precious metals and private equity.

“Investing in alternative assets can possibly offer a steadier income stream with the potential for higher returns, which may be beneficial in preparing a portfolio that generates passive income now and in retirement,” he explained.

40s: Adjust Mid-Career Planning

If you’re in your 40s, the clock is ticking faster on Social Security and Medicare’s finances. Benefits remain intact for now, but earlier trust fund exhaustion changes long-term assumptions.

Many people in their 40s still rely heavily on employer plans to build retirement savings. According to Vanguard’s How America Saves 2025 report, 82% of eligible workers participated in DC plans in 2024, and the average contribution rate among them was 7.7%.

Boosting savings beyond that average and staying on top of policy updates can help you prepare.

50s: Prepare for SSA Changes

Pre-retirees should expect more administrative hurdles.

Earlier this year, the Social Security Administration rolled out new identity-verification procedures, which may make it harder to access benefits or resolve issues quickly. Getting your paperwork in order early will help avoid delays.

“Near-retirees in their 60s possibly face the challenges of potential adjustments to Social Security and Medicare,” Gleich said. “As a result, many investors consider reevaluating their current assets and income streams.”

60s and Older: New Senior Tax Break

Retirees get a clear tax win under Trump’s budget. The OBBBA introduced a $6,000 additional tax deduction for seniors, designed to reduce or eliminate federal taxes on Social Security income starting with the 2025 tax year. This change could boost retirees’ after-tax income and offer more flexibility in how they structure their withdrawals.

At this stage, maintaining a diversified portfolio becomes increasingly important. Assets like real estate, precious metals or private equity can help hedge against inflation and market volatility, while generating potential income streams to supplement Social Security.

“Through proper planning, retirees can give themselves more flexibility to adapt to any future adjustments,” Gleich said.

The Bottom Line

President Trump’s budget hasn’t cut Social Security or Medicare directly. However, it has already reshaped the fiscal and administrative landscape.

Accelerated trust fund exhaustion, new SSA procedures and a major senior tax change affect every generation differently. Whether you’re just starting out or already retired, now is the time to revisit your strategy and adapt to the new reality.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

