Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Planning

What Does ‘Flextirement’ Mean? 3 Experts Break Down Benefits to Retirees’ Finances

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Group of business people working together in creative office.
Ivanko_Brnjakovic / Getty Images

“Flextirement” is the future of work, according to Fast Company. But what exactly is it?

You might think of flextirement as someone who retires from their full-time career and re-enters the workforce, picking up part-time positions to stay busy and social or for extra cash. However, Fast Company says flextirement involves striking a balance between employees and employers. It would allow employees to semi-retire and not fully leave the company but instead work in some part-time capacity on a project basis or in a mentorship role.

Richard Eisenberg, writer, editor and co-host of the “Friends Talk Money” podcast, recently interviewed several experts on the topic of flextirement for MarketWatch.

Neil Costa, writer of the Fast Company article and the one who coined the term flextirement, explained that a program could be a good option for both employers and older workers. He came up with the term when he and his colleagues discussed how to make jobs at their company more feasible for workers near retirement. One worker has begun flextirement, and another is in the process of starting.

“We’re trying to define a new employment status where you’re still an employee and can still take advantage of the benefits and still have a more intimate relationship with the company,” Costa said.

For employers, the benefit would be that they get to keep valuable, experienced workers longer, avoid knowledge gaps and empower the younger generation of workers.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Eisenberg also spoke with Cheryl Evans, director of the Milken Institute and co-author of “Shifting the Retirement Paradigm,” who said the concept of retirement as we know it is changing.

With flextirement, Evans said an employee’s salary and benefits would continue on a prorated basis, depending on how many hours or days the person works. For example, if someone works 40% of the time, they receive 40% of their benefits, Costa explained.

HR benefits consultant Jack Towarnicky is an advocate of what he calls “cost-effective, age-neutral, flexible employment,” but told Eisenberg that he doubts that many employers will offer this kind of arrangement. He explained that human resources departments with legal counsel have already decided what works, and until something disrupts that, he can’t see that changing.

But if some employers did decide to embrace flextirement, Towarnicky thinks smaller employers would have better success, and Costa expects flextirement programs will first appeal to employers with workers in types of roles you can do from anywhere, such as engineers, accountants and in creative services. 

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Retirement Planning

Learn More About Early Retirement Planning

Related Content

When Should Middle Class Retirees Begin To Take Social Security?

Social Security

When Should Middle Class Retirees Begin To Take Social Security?

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are My Best Tips for Living Off of Social Security

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Tips To Retire Comfortably With Just $500K in Savings

Retirement

7 Tips To Retire Comfortably With Just $500K in Savings

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: The No. 1 Step That Is Often Forgotten

Retirement

Retirement Planning: The No. 1 Step That Is Often Forgotten

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Only 68% of Retirees Say They Feel Financially Comfortable — 5 Moves to Make Now According to Them

Retirement

Only 68% of Retirees Say They Feel Financially Comfortable -- 5 Moves to Make Now According to Them

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

Retirement

50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

Social Security

I'm a Retirement Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Reasons Gen Z Should Not Expect Social Security

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things Frugal Retirees Always Do When Downsizing

Retirement

7 Things Frugal Retirees Always Do When Downsizing

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Retire by the Beach, Mountains, or Desert? Comparing Price and Perks

Retirement

Should You Retire by the Beach, Mountains, or Desert? Comparing Price and Perks

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a 401(k) Loan and Is It a Good Idea?

Retirement

What Is a 401(k) Loan and Is It a Good Idea?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Less Than 1% of Millennials Have Enough Saved for Retirement: What They’re Doing Wrong

Retirement

Less Than 1% of Millennials Have Enough Saved for Retirement: What They're Doing Wrong

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This North Carolina Town Is a Retirement Hotspot — Is It Affordable?

Retirement

This North Carolina Town Is a Retirement Hotspot -- Is It Affordable?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Retire

Retirement

8 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Retire

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Texas Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

Retirement

7 Best Texas Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Social Security Expert: This Is What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

Social Security

I'm a Social Security Expert: This Is What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Boomers: 5 Signs You’ll Never Be Able To Retire

Retirement

Boomers: 5 Signs You'll Never Be Able To Retire

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!