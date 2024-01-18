Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

10 Signs 2024 Social Security COLA Won’t Help You Much (or at All)

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Shot of a senior man looking stressed while doing the household finances on a laptop in his kitchen.
AJ_Watt / Getty Images

Social Security‘s Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2024 is set at 3.2%, a significant decrease from the 8.7% increase in 2023. While any increase might seem beneficial, certain signs indicate that this adjustment might not alleviate financial pressures for many recipients.

Here are ten signs that the 2024 Social Security COLA might not be as helpful as hoped:

  1. High Living Expenses: If you live in an area with a high cost of living, a 3.2% increase might not cover rising prices for housing, food, and healthcare.
  2. Medical Costs Above Average: For retirees facing healthcare expenses that outpace the average inflation rate, the COLA may fall short in covering these costs.
  3. Already Receiving Minimal Benefits: If your Social Security benefits are on the lower end of the spectrum, even a 3.2% increase may not significantly impact your overall financial situation.
  4. Debt Accumulation: For those who have accrued substantial debt, particularly during periods of high inflation, the modest COLA increase may not be sufficient to make a dent in debt repayments.
  5. Dependence on Social Security as Sole Income Source: If Social Security is your only income source, the COLA increase may not keep pace with overall living cost increases.
  6. Planning to Claim Early Retirement: For individuals planning to claim Social Security benefits before reaching full retirement age, reduced benefits will mean the COLA increase has less impact.
  7. Higher Tax Bracket Individuals: The increase in the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax means higher earners will see more of their income taxed, potentially offsetting any benefit increases.
  8. Inflation Outpaces COLA: If inflation rates rise unexpectedly, the 3.2% COLA may not be enough to maintain purchasing power for everyday goods and services.
  9. Rising Costs in Other Necessities: Increases in costs for other necessities like utilities, transportation, or groceries can quickly absorb the modest benefit increase.
  10. Future Healthcare Uncertainties: With ongoing changes in healthcare policies and costs, there’s no guarantee that the COLA will cover future medical expenses, particularly for those with chronic conditions or requiring long-term care.

While the Social Security COLA for 2024 provides some increase, it’s crucial for beneficiaries to evaluate their personal financial situations and consider these signs. The adjustment might not offer significant relief, especially for those with higher expenses or lower initial benefits. Planning and budgeting remain key to navigating the year ahead effectively.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Are You Retirement Ready?

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

Related Content

Social Security: Don’t Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Social Security

Social Security: Don't Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 4 True Factors That Have Led to the Program’s Shortfall (and One Myth To Stop Believing)

Social Security

Social Security: 4 True Factors That Have Led to the Program's Shortfall (and One Myth To Stop Believing)

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

Social Security

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

Biden's 4 Social Security Shakeups Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Worst Places in Texas for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Worst Places in Texas for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Many Social Security Recipients Will Owe Taxes for the First Time — Here’s What To Expect

Social Security

Many Social Security Recipients Will Owe Taxes for the First Time -- Here's What To Expect

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Has Not Been Enhanced in Over 50 Years — Where Battle Lines Stand as Congress Urged To Vote on Cuts

Social Security

Social Security Has Not Been Enhanced in Over 50 Years -- Where Battle Lines Stand as Congress Urged To Vote on Cuts

January 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Oklahoma for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Oklahoma for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

Social Security

Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know

January 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Highest Monthly Social Security Check?

Social Security

What Is the Highest Monthly Social Security Check?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

Social Security

11 States That Will Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

Social Security

Here Are All the States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

January 13, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Social Security

8 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Social Security

This Social Security Spousal Rule Is Officially Finished in 2024 -- But These 3 Strategies Remain

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Reform: Republican Presidential Hopefuls Present Vastly Different Takes — What Would Change?

Social Security

Social Security Reform: Republican Presidential Hopefuls Present Vastly Different Takes -- What Would Change?

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!