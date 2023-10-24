Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Serious aged woman in eyeglasses checking all bills, calculating expenses.
ljubaphoto / Getty Images

The one thing you can count on with Social Security is that something will change every year — and just about every working or retired American will feel the impact. That will be the case in 2024, with several changes slated for the new year. Most of the changes will give people a financial lift, but a couple will have the opposite effect.

The biggest change, announced earlier this month, is a cost-of-living increase (COLA) that will boost Social Security payments beginning in January 2024. Because of this year’s declining inflation rate, the 2024 COLA will be much less than the 8.7% increase Social Security recipients have enjoyed in 2023.

That’s just one of several changes coming to Social Security in 2024. Here’s a look at six of them, and who will be affected the most.

1. COLA Increase

The COLA for 2024 will be 3.2% — a decline of nearly two-thirds from this year’s adjustment but still above the 2.6% average over the past couple of decades. All Social Security recipients will feel an impact, though it varies depending on factors such as your type of benefit and when you claimed it.

Are You Retirement Ready?

For Social Security retirement beneficiaries, the 3.2% increase will boost the average monthly payment by $59, The Motley Fool reported. Those with long-term disabilities will see an average increase of $48 a month.

2. More Income Will Be Taxed

The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax will increase to $168,600 in 2024 from $160,200 in 2023, which will mainly impact those with high salaries. Workers pay a 7.65% FICA tax from their paychecks, with 6.2% of that going to Social Security. About 6% of workers who pay Social Security taxes have earnings above the taxable maximum each year, CNBC reported, citing Social Security Administration data.

3. Maximum Social Security Benefit Will Increase

The maximum Social Security benefit for a worker retiring at full retirement age will rise to $3,822 in 2024 from $3,627 in 2023, according to CPA Practice Advisor. This affects only those who claim benefits at FRA, which is currently either 66 or 67, depending on your birth year. Those who claim benefits earlier receive smaller monthly payments.

4. Higher Earnings Test

If you also continue to work after filing for Social Security retirement benefits, you might be subject to an earnings test if you earn a certain amount of money. In 2024, the earnings exempt from the retirement earnings test will increase to $22,320 from $21,240 in 2023, according to the SSA. For every $2 in earnings above that limit, $1 in benefits will be withheld. These earnings rules no longer apply once you hit full retirement age.

Are You Retirement Ready?

5. Spousal and Disability Benefits Will Be Bigger

Widowed mothers with two children will see average benefits increase to $3,653 a month in 2024 from $3,540 in 2023, according to the SSA. For aged widows and widowers living alone, average benefits will rise to $1,773 a month from $1,718. For a disabled worker with a spouse and one or more children, the average monthly benefit will increase to $2,720 from $2,636.

6. Higher SSI Payment Standards

For individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits in addition to Social Security, the SSI Federal Payment Standard will rise to $943 a month in 2024 from $914 in 2023. For couples, the standard will increase to $1,415 a month from $1,371.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

Social Security

Social Security Mistakes That Put Your Retirement Fund At Risk

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid These 10 States If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

Avoid These 10 States If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: What’s the Average Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

Social Security 2023: What's the Average Benefit at Every Age?

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Women Are More Skeptical About the Future of Social Security Than Men, Study Finds

Social Security

Women Are More Skeptical About the Future of Social Security Than Men, Study Finds

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why You Should Think of Social Security Like You Think of Tax Refunds

Social Security

Why You Should Think of Social Security Like You Think of Tax Refunds

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of an Upper-Class Retiree?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Eliminating Social Security for the Wealthy a Viable Option? 2 Presidential Hopefuls Think So — Here’s Why

Social Security

Is Eliminating Social Security for the Wealthy a Viable Option? 2 Presidential Hopefuls Think So -- Here's Why

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

Social Security

Social Security 2023: 5 Tax Breaks Social Security Recipients Qualify For But May Not Know About

November 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Mike Pence’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Mike Pence's Social Security Check?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts vs. Proposed Tax Increases — Which Option Do Experts Think Will Actually Work?

Social Security

Social Security Cuts vs. Proposed Tax Increases -- Which Option Do Experts Think Will Actually Work?

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups From Biden That Could Impact Your Wallet by 2024

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

Social Security

Suze Orman Makes 3 Social Security Predictions as COLAs Fall Short by Average of $1,054

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!