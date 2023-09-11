Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Social Security: How Your 2023 Tax Payments Could Be Affected by Program Changes

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Older man looks dissatisfied while read unpleasant notification from bank stock photo
fizkes / iStock.com

Social Security changes that went into effect this year are already having a tax impact for certain Americans, and the impact will extend into next year when it’s time to file 2023 tax returns.

The most immediate impact is related to the income threshold for wages subject to Social Security payroll taxes. In 2023, you have to pay taxes on all wages up to $160,200. That’s up from $147,000 in 2022 and $142,800 in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration.

What it means is that high earners will have more tax money deducted from their earnings this year than they have in the past, with an additional $13,200 in income subject to Social Security taxes in 2023 vs. 2022. This is not unusual — the SSA has hiked the income threshold every year since 2016 and in all but three years since 1972.

Another change in 2023 involves the retirement earnings test for Social Security recipients who continue to work and earn outside income. If you have not reached full retirement age, $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $2 in earnings above $21,240 in 2023, according to the SSA. That’s up from $19,560 in 2022.

Are You Retirement Ready?

The above changes could have an impact on your 2023 tax year returns, depending on how much money you earn. But the biggest impact will be felt by this year’s 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the biggest in more than four decades.

The 2023 COLA pushed the average Social Security payment to $1,827 a month from $1,681 previously. It also pushed some beneficiaries into a higher tax bracket, which could translate into higher taxes when they file their 2023 returns next year.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, recipients might owe taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefits when their combined income is greater than $25,000 for single filers or $32,000 for couples filing jointly.

Combined income, also known as provisional income, is the total of half of your Social Security benefits, your tax-exempt interest and other non-Social Security items (such as jobs or investments) that make up your adjusted gross income.

Individuals with combined income above $25,000 and joint filers above $32,000 have up to 50% of their Social Security income taxed. For individuals with combined income above $34,000 and joint filers above $44,000, up to 85% of Social Security is taxed.

Although Social Security benefits are adjusted for inflation each year, the income tax thresholds for recipients have not changed since benefits were first taxed in 1984. This means that whenever benefits are increased, more seniors are exposed to income taxes on Social Security.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Because of high COLAs in recent years — including a 5.9% adjustment in 2022 — more seniors are now subject to the 85% tax.

If the thresholds had been adjusted for inflation, the initial $25,000 threshold would now be around $73,000, according to The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group. The $32,000 threshold for couples would be $93,200.

“This failure to adjust the income thresholds is negatively viewed by older taxpayers as a form of double taxation and even described as ‘ageist’ in the comments we receive,” Mary Johnson, The Senior Citizens League’s Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, said in a press release earlier this year.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

Social Security

Social Security: Latest 2024 COLA Estimate Inches Higher

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 10 States Which May No Longer Be Affordable To Live in on a Social Security Check Alone

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Nancy Pelosi's Social Security Check?

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers’ Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

Social Security

Social Security: 50% Cuts Are Coming for Boomers' Cost of Living Adjustment Next Year

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September — Here’s Why

Social Security

Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in September -- Here's Why

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

15 Best Places in Arizona for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most — How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

Social Security

These Are the 5 Areas That Impact Social Security Most -- How To Use Them to Your Financial Advantage

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

Social Security

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Ways Retirees Should Prepare Their Bank Accounts for Upcoming Changes

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Ways Retirees Should Prepare Their Bank Accounts for Upcoming Changes

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

Social Security

Social Security: What Happens to Your Benefits When You Die?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: How the Current Proposal Can Impact You

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Social Security

6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

Social Security

Social Security Update: Benefits Cut of $13,100 Likely By 2033

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 States To Avoid If You’re Living on Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Safeguard Your Future with American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

Master the Art of Investing: Join The Masterworks Community

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

LEARN MORE

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!