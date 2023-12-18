Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

2024 Social Security COLA ‘Meager At Best’ — 3 Ways To Pad Your Income

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Senior couple at home paying bills stock photo
kali9 / iStock.com

The 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that Social Security recipients will get in 2024 sounds small compared with this year’s 8.7% COLA, but it’s still one of the highest this century. In only seven previous years since 2000 has the annual COLA topped 3.2%, according to the Social Security Administration. The COLA has been less than 2% in 10 of those years — and there was no COLA on three occasions.

When you look at it that way, the 2024 COLA doesn’t seem that bad. But people still aren’t happy about it. Nearly two-thirds of Social Security recipients polled in a recent survey from public interest law firm Atticus said they are dissatisfied with next year’s 3.2% adjustment.

Separate research from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan seniors advocacy group, found that the prices of certain essential items such as housing, car insurance and homeowners’ costs are still rising at more than double the rate of the 2024 COLA.

This is hardly a new concern. Even the 2023 COLA of 8.7% did not do enough to bring financial relief to millions of Social Security recipients struggling to make ends meet. “The reality is that the dollar amount of the COLA increase received is meager at best, with the average monthly retiree benefit only $1,790 in 2023,” TSCL noted in a September press release.

There’s nothing anyone can do about the 2024 COLA. It is what it is, and it won’t change again until 2025. For Social Security recipients looking for an additional financial boost, the best bet might be to pad their income. Here are three ways to do so.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Get a Side Gig

Earning extra money through part-time jobs or side gigs is maybe the best way to pad your income in retirement, especially with so many employers seeking help. Some of the more lucrative side gigs for seniors include tutor, pet sitter, notary signing agent and content writer.

Before taking on paid work, be sure to familiarize yourself with the rules. You can get Social Security retirement benefits and work at the same time, but if you’re younger than full retirement age and make more than the yearly earnings limit, the SSA will reduce your benefits. The agency occasionally puts in new earnings test limits regarding work income. For 2024, you will be able to earn up to $22,320 without any benefits being withheld. Visit this SSA site to learn more about the rules regarding outside income.

Rent Out a Room

If you have a private room in your home — and feel secure renting it out — you can earn steady income while also having extra company around the house — and perhaps a younger helping hand. You can rent it full-time or only occasionally, a la Airbnb. You can also consider renting out your whole home by the hour for special events. To get started, try platforms such as Peerspace or Giggster.

Stock Up on Senior Discounts

Saving money is pretty much the same thing as earning money if you are saving it on things you are going to buy anyway. Social Security recipients can find senior discounts on essential items like groceries, phone plans, pharmacy purchases, restaurants, gasoline and public transit. Check websites like SeniorLiving.org and AARP to learn more about the options available.

Are You Retirement Ready?

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

December 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

Social Security

6 Changes Coming to Social Security in 2024 and Who Could Be Affected Most

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

Social Security

Social Security Cuts Are on the Table: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Stop Paying for in 2023

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

Social Security

Why You Will Get Two Social Security Checks in December

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Take Social Security at Age 62, But Only If You Do This With Each Check

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says Take Social Security at Age 62, But Only If You Do This With Each Check

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

Social Security

Experts: This Is the First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

December 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why the Fate of Social Security Is Important Even for the Wealthy

Social Security

Here's Why the Fate of Social Security Is Important Even for the Wealthy

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Lifelines for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Lifelines for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

December 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security 2024: What To Know If You Have a Family Member Retiring

Social Security

Social Security 2024: What To Know If You Have a Family Member Retiring

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Nearly Two-Thirds of Seniors are Unhappy with 2024 COLA — 3 Reasons It’s Financially Inadequate

Social Security

Social Security: Nearly Two-Thirds of Seniors are Unhappy with 2024 COLA -- 3 Reasons It's Financially Inadequate

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

Social Security

This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

December 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Social Security Should Be Your Retirement ‘Dessert’: Do Other Experts Agree?

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says Social Security Should Be Your Retirement 'Dessert': Do Other Experts Agree?

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Thinking of Gifting a Holiday Car This Christmas? Here’s Why It’s Not a Good Idea This Year

Social Security

Thinking of Gifting a Holiday Car This Christmas? Here's Why It's Not a Good Idea This Year

December 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Here’s How Much You Need To Make To Earn the Maximum Benefit in 2024

Social Security

Social Security: Here's How Much You Need To Make To Earn the Maximum Benefit in 2024

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

Social Security

17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

December 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!