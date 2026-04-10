Retirement / Social Security
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5 CPI Report Facts That Could Shift Retirees’ 2027 COLA

3 min Read
Kerra Bolton Written by Kerra Bolton
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
Retired couple sitting at kitchen table organizing bills and financial documents for their budget
Ridofranz / iStock.com

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Prices for everyday items are rising faster than most monthly Social Security checks, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.

 

 

That can strain budgets now. However, the latest data also points to a possible COLA increase next year if these trends continue.

Here are five takeaways from the latest CPI report that show how today’s prices could shape retirees’ 2027 COLA and what that means for monthly budgets.

Prices Outpace Benefits

Prices are rising faster than the latest COLA increase, which can make it harder for a fixed income to stretch.

The CPI shows prices rose 3.3% over the past year, compared to the 2.8% COLA increase retirees received.

That gap can show up in everyday spending, where essentials take up more of a monthly check.

If that trend continues into the months used to calculate COLA, it could lead to a higher increase next year.

 

Gas Prices Jumped

Gas prices are rising again and that can show up quickly in a monthly budget.

Filling up the car costs more, while higher fuel prices also push up the cost of groceries and other essentials.

Energy prices rose 10.9% in March, driven largely by a 21.2% spike in gasoline, according to the CPI. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas has climbed to $4.16 as crude oil prices remain high and volatile.

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Since energy prices can move quickly, they can drive short-term swings in inflation. If those increases continue into the summer, they can add upward pressure when COLA is calculated.

Housing Costs Climb

Housing remains one of the largest expenses for retirees, and it continues to rise.

The CPI shows shelter costs increased 3% over the past year. Retiree households already spend about $1,849 a month on housing, including taxes, insurance and maintenance.

If housing costs stay elevated through the summer, they are more likely to show up in the inflation data used to set next year’s COLA.

Health Costs Split

Health care costs are moving in different directions, which can affect how inflation adds up overall.

Physician services rose 0.7% and hospital services increased 0.4% in March, according to the CPI. At the same time, prescription drug prices fell 1.5%.

For retirees, that means higher costs for care, even if there is some relief at the pharmacy.

Since COLA is based on overall inflation across categories, rising medical services can add pressure, while lower drug prices can help offset it if those trends continue into the months used to calculate the adjustment.

Grocery Prices Uneven

Some grocery prices are rising while others are falling, which can make weekly shopping feel unpredictable.

Overall food at home prices rose 1.9% over the past year. Some items are up, including produce and beverages, while dairy fell 1.6% and meat, poultry, fish and eggs dropped 0.9%.

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That mix can balance out in the overall data, even if certain items feel more expensive at the store.

Bottom Line

If inflation trends hold through summer, next year’s COLA could rise. Until then, tracking key costs can help retirees plan monthly spending.

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