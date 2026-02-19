Retirement / Social Security
Advertiser Disclosure

Social Security COLA: 2027’s Increase Could Be as Low as 1.2%

3 min Read
Fiona Tapp Written by Fiona Tapp
Angela Corry Edited by Angela Corry
american culture, authority, chain-link fence, close-up, color image, group of objects, ideas, identity, indoors, nobody, photography, protection, safety, security, selective focus, social security card, text, western script, capital letter, horizontal
Glowimages / Getty Images/Glowimages RF

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

For retirees and disabled beneficiaries, COLA can make a meaningful difference in annual household budgets, especially when inflation is high.

Recent years have seen large swings in COLA. In 2023, beneficiaries received an 8.7% increase, the largest in decades, in response to post-pandemic inflation pressures. That was followed by more moderate adjustments of 2.5% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026 as inflation cooled.

Looking toward 2027, economists and senior advocacy groups are now preparing for a much smaller adjustment, possibly one of the lowest in recent memory. Early estimates from retirement analysts suggest that, based on current inflation trends through mid-2026, next year’s COLA could be as low as 1.2%, according to CNBC. If that projection holds, it will mark a notable drop from the adjustments beneficiaries have grown accustomed to in recent years.

Why Might the 2027 COLA Be So Low?

It comes down to inflation data. The CPI-W measures price changes in a basket of goods and services and over the first half of 2026, inflation has remained moderate compared with the sharp increases seen in 2021-2022. If price growth continues at its current pace through the third quarter, the period used to calculate COLA, the resulting adjustment will reflect a relatively small increase in consumer costs.

What a Modest Increase Means for Seniors’ Budgets

For retirees living on fixed incomes, even a modest COLA can feel like a lifeline, but a 1.2% increase may not go far in offsetting real expenses. Medicare premiums in 2026 are scheduled to rise and many beneficiaries spend a large share of their budget on housing, healthcare and food, which have historically risen faster than headline inflation. A small COLA may leave some recipients feeling squeezed despite the adjustment.

Today's Top Offers

Advocacy groups such as The Senior Citizens League have highlighted this disconnect, noting that small increases can be eroded by out-of-pocket costs that aren’t fully captured by CPI-W. A recent AARP study showed that recipients believe a 5% increase would best cover all increased costs — not just inflation.

The official 2027 COLA won’t be announced until October and will be based on third-quarter 2026 data, so these preliminary numbers could change significantly. In the meantime, beneficiaries and their families are watching closely, aware that a smaller adjustment could have real consequences for household finances.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

Social Security: Why Some People Get Two Checks in February

Social Security

Social Security: Why Some People Get Two Checks in February

February 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State in 2026

Social Security

How Much Americans Rely on Social Security in Every State in 2026

February 18, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 States Where Social Security Goes the Furthest in 2026

Social Security

8 States Where Social Security Goes the Furthest in 2026

February 15, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 81

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 81

February 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 State Tax Strategies To Keep More of Your Social Security in Retirement

Social Security

3 State Tax Strategies To Keep More of Your Social Security in Retirement

February 17, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Misjudge Social Security’s Future: Here’s What They’re Missing

Social Security

Most Americans Misjudge Social Security's Future: Here's What They're Missing

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

Social Security

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Social Security Benefits at Age 83

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What a Budget Might Look Like If You’re Relying on Social Security in Retirement

Social Security

What a Budget Might Look Like If You're Relying on Social Security in Retirement

February 12, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Flags 2026 Social Security Update Many Retirees Overlook

Social Security

Suze Orman Flags 2026 Social Security Update Many Retirees Overlook

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

Social Security

What Social Security Could Look Like After 2033

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here's the Salary You Need To Make To Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security’s Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming — Here’s What It Means for You

Social Security

Social Security's Built-In Benefit Cut Is Coming -- Here's What It Means for You

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

This Is the Age Most Current Retirees Started Collecting Social Security

Social Security

This Is the Age Most Current Retirees Started Collecting Social Security

February 10, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security in 2026

Social Security

3 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security in 2026

February 13, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

How Far Your 2026 Social Security Check Really Goes in Every State

Social Security

How Far Your 2026 Social Security Check Really Goes in Every State

February 11, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Trump 2026: Social Security Changes To Expect in Trump’s Second Year of His Second Term

Social Security

Trump 2026: Social Security Changes To Expect in Trump's Second Year of His Second Term

February 08, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

More on Social Security

Best Retirement For 2024

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page