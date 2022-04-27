Social Security Administration Issues Fact Sheet Update to Include SNAP, Medicare & Prescription Drug Savings

On the heels of last year’s newly redesigned Social Security Statement, which makes it easier for people to plan for retirement and see the benefits they will receive from social security, the Social Security Administration recently issued a new supplemental fact sheet. Titled, “Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Other Benefits: Information for People with Limited Earnings,” the document provides information for those who may need additional benefits either before or during retirement.

The informational talks about resources such as SNAP, Medicare Savings Programs, Extra Help (for financial assistance with Medicare prescription drug costs), and Medicaid, which provides health care coverage to qualifying low-income individuals and households.

This joins other informative resources on the SSA.gov website, including retirement planning fact sheets for individuals in different age brackets, from 18 through 70+, details on Medicare, how to become eligible for benefits, and social security basics for new workers.

You can access the new fact sheet for limited earners, along with the other fact sheets, here.

The SSA says the easiest way to view your personal social security statement at any time is to log in to your mySocialSecurity account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one here.

