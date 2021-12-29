Social Security January Payments: When Will Checks Arrive in 2022?

The new year is approaching, and the Social Security Administration will soon be sending out Social Security payments for January 2022. These payments will include the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, if your birth date is on the 1st of the month through the 10th of the month, your benefits will be paid on Jan. 12, 2022. If your birth date falls between the 11th of the month and the 20th of the month, your benefits will be paid on Jan.19, 2022. And if your birth date is between the 21st of the month and the 31st of the month, your benefits will be paid on Jan. 26, 2022.

The U.S. has seen inflation rise to historic levels, reaching 6.8% over the last year — the biggest 12-month increase since 1982, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is also the largest COLA update in nearly 40 years. COLA increases over the past few years have been around 1% to 1.3%.

Throughout 2021, the average Social Security benefit was $1,565, according to the SSA. The average monthly payment will rise to about $1,657 in 2022.

Beneficiaries can also apply for Social Security Supplement Income if Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover monthly expenses. If you are eligible, SSI would be paid on top of your monthly checks. SSI benefits are expected to increase to $821 in 2022, up from $794 per month in 2021, according to Forbes.

