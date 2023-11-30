Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

4 Ways Gen Z Is Already Planning for Zero Social Security Checks

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Unhappy young Caucasian couple buyers talk with male Real Estate Agent or real estate agent dissatisfied with contract terms regulations.
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The oldest members of Gen Z won’t qualify for Social Security for another 35 years or so, and a lot can happen between now and then. Although most financial experts say Social Security isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, nearly half of Gen Zers (45%) believe they “will not get a dime” of the benefits they have earned, according to a recent survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

These kinds of worries are nothing new; people have fretted over the future of Social Security almost as long as the program has been around. But concerns have intensified in recent years because of a looming funding shortfall tied to the program’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund. The fund is expected to run out of money in a decade. When it does, Social Security will have to rely solely on payroll taxes, which pay about 77% of current benefits.

Adding to the stress are dire predictions about the future of Social Security coming from 2024 presidential candidates. Over the summer, GOP candidate Chris Christie raised alarms by claiming that “in 11 years, Social Security will be bankrupt.”

Those comments were likely in reference to the OASI funding shortfall. Christie missed the mark in terms of what’s actually happening — although the trust fund will run out of money, Social Security won’t go “bankrupt” because payroll taxes will still fund more than three-quarters of the program.

Even so, Christie’s comments, combined with his proposals to cut Social Security benefits, rattled the nerves of more than a few Americans. Christie and fellow Republican candidates Nikki Haley have also proposed raising the full retirement age for future generations.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Regardless of what lawmakers eventually do, many Gen Zers have already moved beyond the idea that Social Security will serve as a financial cushion in retirement.

“The idea of relying on Social Security feels like a gamble,” Palmer Careen, a 25-year-old recent graduate from the University of Chicago, told Newsweek in an interview. “I’m focusing on my savings and investment plans instead.”

A similar take was offered by 23-year-old University of Illinois student Austin Scarpelli, who told Newsweek he is “already resigned to the fact that Social Security might not be there for us. Hearing about raising the retirement age just adds to my worries.”

With many Gen Zers convinced they will get zero benefits from Social Security when they retire, their focus now is on alternative retirement strategies. Here are the ways they are planning for retirement, according to an October survey from Charles Schwab:

  • Take a proactive investing approach by seeking out investment opportunities.
  • Consult with professional financial advisors on 401(k)s and other retirement savings plans.
  • Explore alternative avenues to financial stability.
  • Build up personal savings

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Prompts Scam Callers Use To Steal Social Security Benefits: How To Protect Yourself

Social Security

4 Prompts Scam Callers Use To Steal Social Security Benefits: How To Protect Yourself

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Washington State for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Washington State for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Pros and Cons of Cutting Social Security’s Windfall Elimination Provision

Social Security

Pros and Cons of Cutting Social Security's Windfall Elimination Provision

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: 4 Programs and Services for Boomers Struggling in Retirement

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Warning Signs You Are Not Prepared for Possible Social Security Cuts

Social Security

6 Warning Signs You Are Not Prepared for Possible Social Security Cuts

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

Social Security

Social Security Cuts: States That Would Be Impacted The Least

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Bill Clinton’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Bill Clinton's Social Security Check?

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: ‘Democrats Want To Expand, Republicans Want To Cut’ Could Be Key Argument in 2024 Election

Social Security

Social Security: 'Democrats Want To Expand, Republicans Want To Cut' Could Be Key Argument in 2024 Election

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Changes That Retirees Should Know Before 2024 Comes

Social Security

4 Social Security Changes That Retirees Should Know Before 2024 Comes

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places in Louisiana for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Social Security

10 Places in Louisiana for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age

November 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: What’s the Average Payment in Fall 2023

Social Security

Social Security: What's the Average Payment in Fall 2023

November 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

Social Security

7 Social Security Shakeups You Need To Be Ready For Heading Into the New Year

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

Social Security

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Retiree Living in Poverty?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

Social Security

Social Security: Is the $16,728 Yearly Bonus Real?

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!