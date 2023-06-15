Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Retirement / Social Security

Which Means of Fixing Social Security Are Most Agreeable Across Party Lines?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
background, no people.
JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reforming Social Security before one of its major funding sources runs out of money will require bipartisan support — something that seems like a long shot, given the often-heated rhetoric between Democratic and Republican lawmakers. At the grassroots level, however, there is plenty of agreement between parties on Social Security fixes.

Nearly everyone agrees that something must be done to fix Social Security before the program’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is depleted, which is likely to happen early next decade. When it does, Social Security will be solely reliant on payroll taxes for funding — and those taxes only cover about 77% of current benefits.

In Congress, much of the talk centers on either paring Social Security down to save money or bolstering it through higher taxes. Many Republicans lean to the former, while Democrats lean to the latter.

Among voters, however, there is much less division.

A survey of more than 2,500 registered voters conducted last year by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation (PPC) found that large majorities of Republicans and Democrats agreed on proposals to bolster Social Security revenue through higher taxes and increase the minimum monthly benefit for low-income earners.

Are You Retirement Ready?

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Those two steps alone would eliminate 95% of the Social Security shortfall, according to the PPC. The Social Security Administration calculates the shortfall based on what is needed to maintain solvency for 75 years.

Most survey respondents also favor increasing benefits for Social Security recipients in their 80s and increasing annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). These two provisions would eliminate 78% of the shortfall.

“Many politicians think that addressing the problems of Social Security is a ‘third rail’ so they have persistently avoided taking action,” PPC director Steven Kull said in a September 2022 press release. “But large bipartisan majorities say they are ready to take tough steps to secure the Social Security program for future generations.”

All of the proposals analyzed by the PPC have been “presented as options” by the SSA and scored in terms of their impact on the Social Security shortfall. Most have also been included in proposed Congressional legislation.

Overwhelming majorities of Democrats and Republicans favored these two proposals: 

  • Making More Wages Subject to the Payroll Tax: Currently, wages subject to the payroll tax are capped at $147,000. A proposal to make all wages above $400,000 subject to the payroll tax was favored by 81% of voters, including 79% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats. This would eliminate 61% of the shortfall.
  • Increasing the Payroll Tax: Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) favor increasing the payroll tax from 6.2 to 6.5% (both employees and employers must currently pay 6.2% of wages). This was supported by 70% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats. Doing so would eliminate 16% of the shortfall.
Are You Retirement Ready?

Here’s how other proposals fared:

  • Raising Retirement Age to 68 from 67: Favored by 75% of all voters (Republicans 75%, Democrats 76%).
  • Reducing Benefits for High Earners: Favored by 81% of all voters (Republicans 78%, Democrats 86%).
  • Raising the Minimum Benefit to $1,341 a month from $951: Favored by 64% of all voters (Republicans 59%, Democrats 71%).
  • Increasing the COLA by Changing the Calculation: Favored by 55% of all voters (Republicans 55%, Democrats 59%).
  • Increasing Benefits for Those 80 and Older: Favored by 53% of all voters (Republicans 53%, Democrats 56%).

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Social Security

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

Social Security

What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Claim Social Security if You’re 62 and Ready To Retire?

Social Security

Should You Claim Social Security if You're 62 and Ready To Retire?

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s Voting History With Social Security and What It Means for Millennials

Social Security

Biden's Voting History With Social Security and What It Means for Millennials

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in Summer 2023

Social Security

6 Shakeups to Social Security Expected in Summer 2023

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

Social Security

4 Social Security Shakeups from Biden That Could Hit Your Wallet by 2024

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

2024 Social Security COLA Could Drop by 5% — Can Biden Do Anything To Stop the Decrease?

Social Security

2024 Social Security COLA Could Drop by 5% -- Can Biden Do Anything To Stop the Decrease?

June 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 3 Ways You Can Beat the Average Social Security Benefit

Social Security

Here Are 3 Ways You Can Beat the Average Social Security Benefit

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons You Possibly Won’t Get Social Security

Social Security

6 Reasons You Possibly Won't Get Social Security

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Estimate Drops by 0.4% — Will It Cover Inflation?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Estimate Drops by 0.4% -- Will It Cover Inflation?

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution — Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

Social Security

Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

June 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

Social Security

Here's the Average Social Security Check for Men vs. Women

June 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is Biden’s Social Security Check?

Social Security

How Big Is Biden's Social Security Check?

June 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 — How Low Could It Go?

Social Security

Social Security COLA Will Drop Significantly in 2024 -- How Low Could It Go?

June 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

Social Security

Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

June 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

Social Security

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

June 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!