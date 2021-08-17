Crypto.com Review: A One-Stop Shop for All Things Crypto

GOBankingRates Score 4.5 Quick Take: Crypto.com exists to "accelerate the world's transition to Crypto.com exists to "accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency " for more than 50 million users in over 100 markets. The company pays off that promise by enabling the buying and selling of crypto, providing ways to pay and get paid in crypto, and offering ways to earn interest and even get crypto loans. For more advanced traders, Crypto.com also offers margin and derivatives trading. Features 5.0

Security 5.0

Available Cryptos 4.0

Fees 4.0 How did we calculate this?

Pros More than 250 cryptocurrencies at true cost

Community of more than 50 million users

Earn up to 5% back using the Crypto.com Visa Card

Earn up to 14.5% interest on your crypto assets

High security standards and certifications

Insured for $360 million against damage or theft Cons User experience can be confusing compared to some competitors

Not all cryptocurrencies are available in the U.S.

Assumes users have some knowledge of crypto — not great for novices

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com is an entire ecosystem of cryptocurrency-related product offerings. It’s a place where you can buy, sell, store, borrow and spend cryptos while earning interest, all at affordable rates.

Crypto.com Features

Crypto.com has many useful features to help you manage your cryptocurrency. Here are some of the highlights.

Crypto.com App

The Crypto.com mobile app lets you buy and sell more than 250 cryptos at true cost using over 20 fiat currencies. You can track your favorite cryptos using price alerts and price movement alerts. The app is available for both iOS and Android. The app is also the hub for all other features available on Crypto.com.

Crypto.com NFT Marketplace

The marketplace allows independent creators to offer non-fungible tokens, or crypto assets with unique metadata that are representations of digital or real-world items. Buyers can search or browse by creator or collection.

Metal Visa Cards Crypto.com offers a special Visa card with no annual fees where you can earn up to 5% back on all spending. There are multiple tiers with exclusive benefits depending on your CRO stake, including free subscriptions to services like Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. The highest tier also includes a private jet partnership.

Crypto.com Pay

This service enables you to pay any merchant with Crypto.com Pay Checkout. The service offers instant settlement and zero gas fees. You can also buy gift cards from 300-plus brands in over 30 countries with more than 300,000 shops. You can also earn rewards for certain purchases.

Crypto Earn

Crypto.com offers a way for you to earn up to 14.5% on more than 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, depending on the crypto, deposit amount, term and CRO stake.

Crypto Credit

Crypto Credit enables you to borrow up to 50% of your crypto as collateral, paying back on your own schedule. Many loans are instant.

Margin Trading

Eligible users can leverage up to 10 times using their virtual assets as collateral. Currently, though, the only trading pair that is supported is BTC/USDT. To use margin trading, you first have to transfer virtual assets into your margin wallet as collateral.

Derivatives Trading

Crypto.com offers perpetual contracts, a derivative product without an expiry or maturity date.

Wallet

Crypto.com offers a DeFi wallet that gives you complete control of your cryptocurrencies and keys. You can even import your existing wallet. The wallet is necessary if you want to send crypto or use the Earn or Swap offerings. Using the DeFi wallet, you can earn interest on over 25 tokens. You can also farm and swap DeFi tokens directly from your wallet.

Crypto.org Chain

Crypto.org is a public, open-source and permissionless blockchain designed to be a fully decentralized network with high speeds and low fees. The goal is to help drive mass adoption of blockchain technology for payments, DeFi and NFTs.

Pay for Business

Crypto.com also offers a payment gateway for businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments from customers. Businesses have the ability to send invoices, manage payments and pay zero fees for settlements in crypto.

How Crypto.com Works

Crypto.com works in your browser or mobile app for both iOS and Android. To deposit, trade or withdraw crypto, you must have verified your account to at least the Starter level. Starter level verification requires your name, nationality, date of birth, email, mobile phone number, ID and photo.

To apply for the Crypto.com Visa Card, you will need to stake CRO tokens for at least 180 days. To do that, you’ll complete the KYC verification process and purchase CRO tokens, which you’ll deposit into your wallet in the app. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to request the Crypto.com Visa Card.

Which Cryptos Does Crypto.com Offer?

Crypto.com allows you to buy and sell more than 250 cryptocurrencies using over 20 fiat currencies, including popular ones such as:

However, not all coins are available in the United States.

Is It Safe To Use Crypto.com?

Crypto.com has a solid commitment to trust, security and data privacy. Here are some of the security features that Crypto.com utilizes:

All deposits are screened for compliance.

A dedicated team monitors all transactions.

100% of user crypto is held offline in cold storage.

User fiat currencies are held in regulated custodian bank accounts.

The system protects transactions with multifactor authentication.

Withdrawals are protected via whitelisted, verified emails.

In addition, Crypto.com boasts that it is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and PCI DSS v3.2.1 Level 1 compliance.

Crypto.com is independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks, according to its website. The company also uses external, globally recognized security and audit firms and offers an external bug bounty program.

Crypto.com Fees

Crypto.com’s fee structure is volume-based, so the more trading volume you have, the less you pay in fees. There are nine fee tiers, from up to $25,000 to over $200 million. Your fee level is based on your past 30-day trading volume. Fees range from 0.04% to 0.4% on spot and margin trades. Fees are as low as 0% on derivatives trades. You can save even more on fees by staking more CRO.

Crypto.com vs. Competitors

There are many cryptocurrency exchanges to choose from, so you’ll want to compare Crypto.com with a few of its competitors to find the best match for your needs. Here are a few options you might consider.

Coinbase

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency platform that launched in 2012. Today, it has over 98 million users in more than 100 countries and over $309 billion in quarterly trading volume. Coinbase enables you to buy, sell, store and spend crypto anywhere using its card. It has several offerings for both businesses and developers.

Binance

Binance is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges and ecosystems, with over $2 billion in average daily volume and 1.4 million transactions per second. In addition to the exchange, Binance offers many educational resources and market research. U.S. traders must use Binance.US.

Nexo

Nexo launched in 2018 and now boasts more than 45 million users in over 200 jurisdictions, supporting over 40 fiat currencies. With Nexo, you can earn over 12% interest — paid daily — or borrow 21 cryptos.

Who Should Use Crypto.com?

Crypto.com is a full-featured crypto ecosystem. It’s an excellent option for people who want a one-stop shop for all things crypto. The platform does assume you have some knowledge of cryptos already, so it might not be the best option for novices.

Key Takeaways Here are a few takeaways to keep in mind when considering whether it’s right for you: Crypto.com lets you buy, sell, trade, earn, spend, send and borrow crypto assets all in one place.

It has some of the highest security standards in the industry.

You can trade more than 250 cryptocurrencies using over 20 fiat currencies.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information is accurate as of June 24, 2022.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Crypto.com. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, ratings or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Crypto.com.

Is this your bank? Yes No Stay Up to Date on the Latest From Your Bank Keep a good thing going with top financial tips and advice from GOBankingRates. Sign Up Now Please enter an email. Please enter a valid email address. There was an unknown error. Please try again later. Thank You For Signing Up! Get ready to receive top financial tips from the experts at GOBankingRates. Take Advantage of our Best Offer(s)