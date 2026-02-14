Saving Money / Budgeting
Trump’s $2K Dividend Check Delays: How To Pivot If You Had Already Budgeted for the Money

Angela Mae Watson Written by Angela Mae Watson
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
Man sitting at table with laptop in front of him is reading letter and feeling worried over finances, bills, budgeting and more.
Last November, President Donald Trump made a social media post about dividend checks coming to the American people. In that post, he wrote, “A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

This proposed dividend could be a major windfall for people nationwide. But if you’ve already made plans for that extra cash, you might find yourself in a tight spot. There’s no telling if — or when — the money will actually arrive.

Here’s what you should know about these dividend checks, and what you can do if you’ve already budgeted for the money.

Look for Other Windfalls

The $2,000 dividend check isn’t the only possible money coming this year.

Last year, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill that would bring about a dividend — albeit a smaller one. If passed, each eligible adult and child could receive “at least $600.” However, as with the tariff dividend check, this payout is not guaranteed and should not be relied upon.

That being said, tax season is here, and many taxpayers might see a larger than usual tax refund this year. The reasons it might be bigger are twofold. First, there are new and expanded tax breaks for 2025. Plus, many taxpayers didn’t adjust their withholding to account for tax break changes.

The U.S. Treasury predicts the average tax refund could increase by about $1,000.

Find Other Ways To Boost Your Income

Temporary or ongoing, increasing your income can help with high-interest debts, savings and more. If you need cash now as opposed to later, there are some options you could consider.

For one, you could take on a side gig based on your current skills and schedule. Another option would be to sell household items you no longer use or need.

Cut Back on Costs

No one solution will fix your financial problems entirely, but a combination of things like boosting your income and lowering costs elsewhere can help. Here are a few ways you can reduce costs:

  • Cancel unnecessary or lesser-used subscriptions.
  • Switch to generic items at the grocery store.
  • Do comparison shopping before you buy.
  • Try out a savings or no-spend monthly challenge.

You’d be surprised at how much money you can free up by doing even just one of these things. Look at the following monthly subscription costs as an example.

  • Netflix (standard with ads): $7.99
  • Hulu (with ads): $11.99
  • Disney+ (with ads): $11.99
  • Spotify Premium: $12.99

If you have a few, you could save a lot by canceling some or all of them. Once you’re a little less financially stressed, you can always add back a few.

