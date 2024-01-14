Advertiser Disclosure
First Year of Marriage: 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn’t Make

By Ashley Donohoe
The first year of marriage brings new legal and financial responsibilities to plan for, including shared assets and taxes, as well as learning to create financial plans and manage your money jointly.

To avoid potentially harming your finances and relationship, be aware of these seven money mistakes and best practices to follow instead.

1. Avoiding Regular Financial Talks

Communicating with each other is crucial as a married couple, and your finances are no exception. If you don’t talk about existing financial issues, specific habits or important goals early on, you can become frustrated with each other and get off track for your money goals. 

To keep on top of income, expenses, debts, assets and goals, schedule money talks regularly to discuss both achievements and problems. You should also set the expectation of bringing up important issues and decisions at any time. That way, you can discuss a solution together rather than hide financial troubles or try to handle them independently.

2. Going Without a Budget

Not sitting down and making a budget together can be dangerous for your finances and relationship. It becomes easy to end up in debt when you’re not spending based on what you can afford. Plus, it can hinder your progress toward savings goals. 

Using a budgeting app or spreadsheet, identify all your monthly expenses and goals and distribute your combined income to them. Discuss any budget shortages together to decide how to cut expenses. Then, put the budget into action and avoid spending more than you planned. Revisit it regularly to track how you’re doing and address spending issues promptly.

3. Not Planning for Your Financial Goals

As a couple, you should identify which goals you want to achieve over the next months to several years. For example, you might decide to establish a six-month emergency fund, save for a 20% home down payment or start contributing toward your future children’s college education. 

But having these goals isn’t enough since you also need a clear plan for achieving them together. This could look like sacrificing other costs while you save, opening specific accounts or making career plans to boost income. Once you discuss your strategy, be sure to establish timelines and monitor your progress toward goals.

4. Skipping the Joint Bank Account

Although it may seem appealing for privacy, having separate bank accounts makes it harder for you both to track your finances and progress toward goals. Plus, it can lead to arguments when one of you makes a lot of purchases without the other knowing. 

By starting with a joint account, you’ll be able to monitor transactions in one place and make better money decisions together. It increases transparency and can help you avoid paying multiple monthly account fees.

5. Not Discussing Big Purchases

You and your partner may have different views regarding how much is appropriate to spend on certain purchases. Whether the purchase is a new appliance, car or designer purse, it can lead to arguments and financial strain unless you discuss these decisions together. 

Consider sitting down and setting a limit for expenses that won’t require any agreement between you two. For example, you might agree to discuss unplanned purchases over $250. You may then make smaller purchases at your discretion as long as they don’t break your budget.

6. Forgetting About the Long Term

While everyday money decisions during your first year of marriage can keep you busy enough, forgetting to think about the long term can hurt you later. By ignoring topics such as retirement and estate planning, you may risk financial insecurity and tough times for your family. 

This makes it important to know your retirement savings needs and plan a contribution strategy together. You should also discuss getting a will, purchasing life insurance and creating an estate plan to protect your assets after your passing.

7. Forgoing Professional Financial Help

You’ll likely experience situations when you need professional financial advice or simply don’t have enough time to handle everything yourself. Perhaps you need help making an estate plan, saving on your taxes, picking investments or escaping debt. 

Although hiring professionals can be expensive, it could save you stress and help you reach your financial goals. And when you seek help for tasks such as tax planning, the money saved might offset any fees you pay professionals.

