Want an 800 Credit Score in 2023? LendingTree Analyzed How To Do It

Oh, the elusive 800 to 850 credit score — the highest category of credit score one can possibly obtain, and that which FICO considers “exceptional.” With a credit score between 800 and 850, consumers get better credit approval odds, better credit offers, better insurance rates, lower interest rates and higher credit limits. But how does one achieve a credit score of 800 and above in 2023? Online lending marketplace LendingTree appears to have cracked the code.

LendingTree analyzed the anonymized credit reports of 100,000 users with credit scores of at least 800. Here’s what habits the consumers with the highest credit scores shared.

They Paid Their Bills On Time

Every single user in LendingTree’s sample with a credit score of 800 or higher paid their bills on time every single month. Payment history makes up 35% of a credit score and is the most important factor in a credit score overall.

They Had an Average of $150,270 in Debt

Americans with 800-plus credit scores have an average of $150,270 in debt, including mortgages, and are making average monthly payments of $1,556. Amounts owed account for 30% of consumers’ credit scores and are the second most important factor in a credit score.

Their Oldest Active Account Was Nearly 22 Years Old

The oldest active account for those with 800-plus credit scores averages nearly 22 years. Length of credit history (15%) is the third most important factor in a credit score.

They Had an Average of 8.3 Open Accounts

Folks with 800-plus credit scores had an average of 8.3 open accounts. Credit mix accounts for 10% of one’s credit score.

They Limited New Credit Card Inquiries To Under 2 Every Two Years

Consumers with 800-plus credit scores had just 1.8 new credit inquiries in the past two years. New credit accounts for 10% of one’s credit score, and new inquiries stay on one’s credit report for two years.

