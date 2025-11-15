Home Loans / Purchase
Advertiser Disclosure

What Will Mortgage Rates Look Like as We Come Out of a Government Shutdown?

3 min Read
G. Brian Davis Written by G. Brian Davis
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
close up hand counting on calculator with house's model on invoice letter to summary home loan mortgage and interest rates.
Chainarong Prasertthai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The government shutdown has proven a nightmare for many homebuyers and sellers. While Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans can still technically close, they largely haven’t been. “We haven’t been able to close FHA and VA loans, or get flood insurance through FEMA, which is required for properties in designated flood zones,” said Kevin Watson of Churchill Mortgage.

And while the government shutdown has officially ended, not everything is back to normal. Per NPR, federal workers are still waiting on payment, air travel disruptions could continue and some impacts could still be felt for a while.

As we emerge from this shutdown, many would-be homebuyers may find themselves wondering how mortgage rates will look in coming weeks. So what do the experts say?

Also see five states that could benefit from lower mortgage rates.

What Could Push Rates Up

Several factors could push mortgage rates upward as the government shutdown ends. 

If investors feel reassured about the economy and stock market by the government reopening, they could sell Treasury bonds and move money into stocks. “Mortgage rates could see some short-term movement because of how closely tied they are to the 10-year Treasury, which many investors view as a safe haven during periods of uncertainty,” said Jeffrey M. Ruben, president of WSFS Home Lending.

Today's Top Offers

Treasury yields — and therefore mortgage rates — could also rise if investors feel the spending bill that reopens the government goes too far, driving up deficit spending and government debt even higher than its current record levels. That adds risk for Treasury investors, who worry the government will inflate away its bloated debts.  

Speaking of inflation, fresh data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics upon the government reopening could also move mortgage rates. Higher inflation readings could ultimately push up Treasury yields and mortgage rates. However, the White House has noted that October data may not be released, as “the agency was not able to collect price data and employment information that go into its most closely watched releases,” Politico reported.

What Could Drive Rates Down

On the flipside, if we were to see cooling inflation data in the future, it could help reassure bond investors and the Federal Reserve, and contribute to lower interest rates

Mortgage lenders also have a say in all this. They add a “risk premium” spread above Treasury yields, based on their perceived risk of default. “Less economic risk reduces this risk premium spread, resulting in lower mortgage rates,” explained Steve Gattuso, professor of economics at Canisius University

Will mortgage rates rise or fall as the government continues to reopen? It will depend on how investors and lenders react as they learn more.

Today's Top Offers

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

I Asked ChatGPT How To Find a Bank That Will Give You a Mortgage: Here’s What It Said

Purchase

I Asked ChatGPT How To Find a Bank That Will Give You a Mortgage: Here's What It Said

October 17, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Living Room Details That Will Turn Homebuyers Away

Purchase

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 4 Living Room Details That Will Turn Homebuyers Away

October 09, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Expert: 6 Bedroom Details That Will Turn Homebuyers Away

Purchase

I'm a Real Estate Expert: 6 Bedroom Details That Will Turn Homebuyers Away

October 09, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Avoid Buying Homes in These 4 Texas Cities Where Property Taxes Have Soared the Most

Purchase

Avoid Buying Homes in These 4 Texas Cities Where Property Taxes Have Soared the Most

October 03, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Mortgage Rates Are Falling — Is Now the Time To Buy?

Purchase

Mortgage Rates Are Falling -- Is Now the Time To Buy?

September 18, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Homebuyers

Purchase

10 Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Homebuyers

September 12, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Skip the Million-Dollar Starter Home: 4 Markets Where You Can Buy a Mansion Instead

Purchase

Skip the Million-Dollar Starter Home: 4 Markets Where You Can Buy a Mansion Instead

September 02, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Nobody Tells You These 3 Things When You Buy a House — but They Could Save You Thousands

Purchase

Nobody Tells You These 3 Things When You Buy a House -- but They Could Save You Thousands

August 05, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

10 Affordable Cities Where Millennials Are Buying Homes — Are They Worth It?

Real Estate

10 Affordable Cities Where Millennials Are Buying Homes -- Are They Worth It?

July 30, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

JPMorgan Chase: Homebuyers Now Have To Spend 45% More of Their Incomes on Mortgages — Is Homeownership Still Worth It?

Purchase

JPMorgan Chase: Homebuyers Now Have To Spend 45% More of Their Incomes on Mortgages -- Is Homeownership Still Worth It?

July 22, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 US Metros Where Buyers Could Buy a Luxury Home for Less Than $1 Million

Purchase

5 US Metros Where Buyers Could Buy a Luxury Home for Less Than $1 Million

July 15, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

8 Biggest Reasons It’s Hard To Buy a Home in America (and 4 Ways To Do It Anyway)

Purchase

8 Biggest Reasons It's Hard To Buy a Home in America (and 4 Ways To Do It Anyway)

July 10, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

5 Compromises People Make To Afford a Home — Are They Worth It?

Purchase

5 Compromises People Make To Afford a Home -- Are They Worth It?

July 02, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Buy a House with No Credit? Explore Your Options

Purchase

Can You Buy a House with No Credit? Explore Your Options

July 01, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

6 Cities Where Millennials Can Afford To Buy a Home Without Breaking the Bank

Purchase

6 Cities Where Millennials Can Afford To Buy a Home Without Breaking the Bank

July 01, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

Is Working With a Mortgage Broker Better for Your Wallet?

Purchase

Is Working With a Mortgage Broker Better for Your Wallet?

June 18, 2025

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page