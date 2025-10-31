Saving Money / Food
Advertiser Disclosure

SNAP Disruptions During Government Shutdown: 5 Ways You Can Help

4 min Read
Dawn Allcot Written by Dawn Allcot
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
Chicago - Circa April 2022: SNAP and EBT Accepted here sign.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Editor’s Note: This article was updated Friday, Oct. 31, at 3:15 p.m. ET to reflect new updates to benefit payments.

There’s been a lot of talk as of late about millions of Americans possibly losing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November due to the government shutdown. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly referred to as WIC, also faced a shutdown if funds ran out, though the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement saying it would use tariff revenue to fund WIC “for the foreseeable future,” according to USA Today.

However, on Oct. 31, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from stopping SNAP benefits, per CNBC. While the ruling is positive news for SNAP recipients, a lot of uncertainty remains. It is still “unclear if or when the money might actually reach the roughly 42 million people who rely on monthly federal help, or the amount that they would ultimately receive,” The New York Times reported.

Amid the uncertainty — and with the holidays coming up — some may still be wondering how to help fill the gap and support their local communities. Here are five ways to help those who are impacted by the SNAP disruptions amid the government shutdown.

Also see the states that are stepping in to help SNAP recipients.

1. Donate to Your Local Food Pantry

Food pantries are typically flooded with donations this time of year, but it’s likely that demand will be even greater with SNAP disruptions. Donations of canned goods, nonperishable items, toiletries and household goods are always appreciated.

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}

SNAP doesn’t cover things like paper towels, toiletries and cleaning products, but donations of these items can help families stretch their budgets during this difficult time.

Gift cards and monetary donations are also handy, since they allow food pantry volunteers to replenish the supplies and food they need most.

2. Share Resources

If people have been getting by with their SNAP benefits and other sources of income, they may not know about free resources for food. Sharing this article, spreading the word when you hear about local restaurants providing hot meals, or compiling a list of food banks and posting it in a local Facebook community group can help.

Start with local schools and churches to create a resource list. You can also ask Google or your favorite artificial intelligence (AI) program for a list of local food pantries. Yelp also publishes lists of “best food banks near [your town].”

3. Donate Your Time

Raising awareness can help keep food pantries well stocked. But, often, distribution becomes another challenge. Food pantry volunteers need people to sort and shelve food and serve clients.

Donating your time is a great way to help out.

4. Post in Community Groups To Find Families in Need

If you have some extra cash this week, or perhaps you’re set to earn a free turkey as you begin Thanksgiving grocery shopping, consider making a direct donation to a family in need.

Top Offers for {{current_month-name}} {{current_year}}

If you know of older adults in your community who are struggling, consider setting up a meal train. Make sure to ask about allergies or dietary restrictions.

You can also post in local community groups and donate food, a ready-made meal or even a grocery store gift card. Remember: It’s still not a good idea to donate money via Zelle or Venmo to people you don’t know.  

5. Don’t Forget the Pets

A disruption to SNAP benefits cuts into household budgets with a ripple effect. Spending extra money on food for people in a home means less available to buy pet food. To many people, pets are part of their family — in good times and bad. Ask your local food pantry if they accept dog and cat food donations too.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do if My SNAP Benefits Stop: Here Are 4 Strategies

Saving Money

I Asked ChatGPT What To Do if My SNAP Benefits Stop: Here Are 4 Strategies

October 31, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Leasing a Car Can Be Smart — If You Follow These 3 Rules

Saving Money

Leasing a Car Can Be Smart -- If You Follow These 3 Rules

October 29, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Costco vs. Sam’s Club: What To Buy at Wholesale Retailers in 2026

Shopping

Costco vs. Sam's Club: What To Buy at Wholesale Retailers in 2026

October 31, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

4 Luxury Cars Over $45K That Are Worth the Money

Saving Money

4 Luxury Cars Over $45K That Are Worth the Money

October 29, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

7 Affordable Hobbies Your Kids Can Start at Five Below

Shopping

7 Affordable Hobbies Your Kids Can Start at Five Below

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Dollar Store Buys That Stretch a Middle-Class Budget

Shopping

5 Dollar Store Buys That Stretch a Middle-Class Budget

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Senior-Friendly Cruise Destinations Well Worth the Money

Saving Money

5 Senior-Friendly Cruise Destinations Well Worth the Money

October 29, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Cozy Fall Home Decor Finds at Marshalls for Under $30

Shopping

5 Cozy Fall Home Decor Finds at Marshalls for Under $30

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: These Are My 4 Favorite Car Brands I’d Consider Buying

Saving Money

I'm a Mechanic: These Are My 4 Favorite Car Brands I'd Consider Buying

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

Savings Advice

5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

October 29, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

15 Longest-Lasting Luxury Car Brands

Saving Money

15 Longest-Lasting Luxury Car Brands

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

8 Best Fall Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Before They Sell Out

Shopping

8 Best Fall Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Before They Sell Out

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree Before Fall Ends

Shopping

12 Items Retirees Should Buy at Dollar Tree Before Fall Ends

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Best $50 Spent on Fall Festivities 

Saving Money

Best $50 Spent on Fall Festivities 

October 29, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

5 Costco Items That Could Help You Make Money This Fall

Shopping

5 Costco Items That Could Help You Make Money This Fall

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Expert: 6 Top Destinations for Retirees on a Budget in Late 2025

Travel

I'm a Travel Expert: 6 Top Destinations for Retirees on a Budget in Late 2025

October 30, 2025

4 min Read

Read more

Learn More On How To Save Money

Best Ways To Save Your Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page