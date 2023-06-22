Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Bonds

$50 Million Savings Bond Scam: Are Bonds Still a Safe Investment?

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
U.S. Government Series I Bonds stock photo
DNY59 / iStock.com

Counterfeit savings bonds have been on the rise in recent months, and nationwide losses because of the scam have so far amounted to $50 million, according to the Oklahoma Bankers Association (OBA).

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Read: Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth — And They’re Surprisingly Easy To Follow

In May for example, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas issued a notice about the arrest and conviction of a Californian who, with others, had conspired to create $1 million in counterfeit U.S. Series I savings bonds.

Discover: 10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

“They then passed them at financial institutions using other people’s identities and split the proceeds,” according to the press release.

The scam has spread to other states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan and Oklahoma, according to the OBA.

The Detroit Free Press reported that 88% of paper savings bonds are redeemed at banks, but banks have the option of refusing to redeem bonds in certain situations.

According to the Federal Reserve, financial institutions have the option to not cash savings bonds for both non-customers and new customers. The Fed’s Secret Service partners recommend that a customer be established for a year before cashing bonds at a financial institution.

Investing for Everyone

The OBA said that some of its bankers implemented a policy to only cash bonds for their customers who have had an account for at least six months.

“However, there is no legal requirement banks cash savings bonds even for established customers. Banks may decline to cash savings bonds and/or the amount they will cash for a customer at a time to avoid the bank taking a loss if the bond is a counterfeit or has previously been cashed,” the OBA added.

In terms of how to spot fake savings bonds, the Kansas bank that suffered a scam noted that while they are different, “unless a person is familiar with savings bonds, it would be hard to identify,” according to the OBA.

Nonetheless, the bank noted counterfeits share some characteristics, which include:

  • $5,000 and $10,000 denominations (Series EE bonds)
  • Duplicate bond numbers with different issue dates (mm/yyyy) listed in the top right corner
  • Black-appearing border around the outside of the bond with blue/green color bleeding from being printed on an ink jet printer (authentic bonds have gray borders)
  • Pale yellow or pale peach border (authentic bonds are a rich peach color)
  • Rough, textured feel
  • Blurring along bottom border of U.S. Treasury seal; lines around the spokes of the emblem are not crisp
Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Most Affordable Cities in Texas for Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

10 Most Affordable Cities in Texas for Homebuyers in 2023

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Invest In Artificial Intelligence in 2023

Stocks

How To Invest In Artificial Intelligence in 2023

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Crypto Trading Bots for 2023

Investing

10 Best Crypto Trading Bots for 2023

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Invest In Index Funds: A Complete Guide

Investing

How To Invest In Index Funds: A Complete Guide

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Historic Lighthouses You Could Buy Cheap

Real Estate

4 Historic Lighthouses You Could Buy Cheap

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Alternative Real Estate Investment Options That are Not Single-Family Houses

Real Estate

8 Alternative Real Estate Investment Options That are Not Single-Family Houses

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

Real Estate

Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Looking To Increase the Value of Your Home? New Research Shows You Need Go Dark

Real Estate

Looking To Increase the Value of Your Home? New Research Shows You Need Go Dark

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Exploding Housing Costs Are Forcing This State’s Residents Into Homelessness

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Exploding Housing Costs Are Forcing This State's Residents Into Homelessness

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is Behind Tesla Stock’s Current Winning Streak?

Stocks

What Is Behind Tesla Stock's Current Winning Streak?

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kellogg’s CEO Says Food Industry is a Good Investment Despite Inflation & Decreased Food Stamps

Stocks

Kellogg's CEO Says Food Industry is a Good Investment Despite Inflation & Decreased Food Stamps

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Only Half of Americans Believe Their Credit Score Should Impact Whether They Qualify for a Home Loan

Real Estate

Only Half of Americans Believe Their Credit Score Should Impact Whether They Qualify for a Home Loan

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things I Learned Buying a Home Sight Unseen

Real Estate

9 Things I Learned Buying a Home Sight Unseen

June 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. -- 5 Are in Florida

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

Real Estate

Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!