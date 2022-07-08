Live Richer Podcast, Episode 14: WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski Gives Trading Secrets and Tips for Investing During Uncertain Times

This Episode

In this episode, our host Jaime Catmull speaks with WallStreetBets founder and investing expert, Jaime Rogozinski about making the best investing decisions and tips during uncertain times.

He founded Reddit’s sub-thread WallStreetBets in 2012 and described his creation as a movement that aims to empower people.

“If anyone wants to get into the short-term trading, now is a good time to play around with it because you have big moves that you can play with and most likely get a good handle of it, and the advice I’d give is to use small amounts of money because it’s very risky,” Rogozinski said during his Live Richer Podcast interview. “You can read all the books you want and it’s going to give you book knowledge, but actually going out and doing it is a completely different thing.”

Listen to the full episode to hear why Jaime believes now is a good time to invest.

