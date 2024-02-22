Live Richer Podcast, Season 3, Episode 2: Mastering Side Hustle Taxes and Credits You May Qualify for This Tax Season with Kathy Pickering

©Kathy Pickering

The intricacies of understanding taxes and ensuring that your side hustle earnings are reported accurately can be tricky alongside your full-time job tax preparation too. Staying on top of multiple forms, deadlines, credits and deductions can be overwhelming, but fear not – we’re here to provide clarity and guidance.

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at H&R Block, highlights how to stay on top of taxes if you have a side hustle and gives a foolproof understanding of how taxes work.

So, grab a seat and listen to this episode so you can take control of your tax filing and benefits.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

