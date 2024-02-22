Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Filing / Live Richer Podcast

Live Richer Podcast, Season 3, Episode 2: Mastering Side Hustle Taxes and Credits You May Qualify for This Tax Season with Kathy Pickering

2 min Read
By Amen Oyiboke
©Kathy Pickering

This Episode

The intricacies of understanding taxes and ensuring that your side hustle earnings are reported accurately can be tricky alongside your full-time job tax preparation too. Staying on top of multiple forms, deadlines, credits and deductions can be overwhelming, but fear not – we’re here to provide clarity and guidance.

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at H&R Block, highlights how to stay on top of taxes if you have a side hustle and gives a foolproof understanding of how taxes work.

So, grab a seat and listen to this episode so you can take control of your tax filing and benefits.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch it on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Follow-Jaime-Headshot.png

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

Make Your Money Work For You

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Tax Filing

Common Tax Questions

Related Content

I’m a Tax Planner: 7 Tax Tips for Major Life Changes

Taxes

I'm a Tax Planner: 7 Tax Tips for Major Life Changes

February 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

7 Tax Strategies Millennials Need To Know

Taxes

7 Tax Strategies Millennials Need To Know

February 22, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How To File Taxes When You Have Multiple Jobs

Taxes

How To File Taxes When You Have Multiple Jobs

February 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Average Tax Refund Is 29% Smaller in 2024 — What This Means for You

Taxes

Average Tax Refund Is 29% Smaller in 2024 -- What This Means for You

February 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

3 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Best Use Their Tax Refunds in 2024

Taxes

3 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Best Use Their Tax Refunds in 2024

February 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Cities With the Highest Property Taxes

Taxes

6 Cities With the Highest Property Taxes

February 22, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

See What the Average American Family Takes Home After Taxes in Every State

Taxes

See What the Average American Family Takes Home After Taxes in Every State

February 22, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Lower Your Tax Bill Now and in the Future

Taxes

6 Ways To Lower Your Tax Bill Now and in the Future

February 22, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Tax Professional: How To Make Your Smaller Refund Work for You

Taxes

I'm a Tax Professional: How To Make Your Smaller Refund Work for You

February 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Your Teenager Might Owe Taxes This Year — 4 Reasons Why (and Why Not)

Taxes

Your Teenager Might Owe Taxes This Year -- 4 Reasons Why (and Why Not)

February 21, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

IRS Tax Brackets: Federal Tax Rates and Tax Brackets for 2023-2024 Earnings

Taxes

IRS Tax Brackets: Federal Tax Rates and Tax Brackets for 2023-2024 Earnings

February 20, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Taxpayer Identification Number: Do You Need One To Pay Taxes?

Taxes

Taxpayer Identification Number: Do You Need One To Pay Taxes?

February 20, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

3 Best Tax Benefits Of Real Estate Investing, According to The Money Guy Show

Taxes

3 Best Tax Benefits Of Real Estate Investing, According to The Money Guy Show

February 20, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Tax Season 2024: 5 Changes That Small Business Owners Need To Know

Taxes

Tax Season 2024: 5 Changes That Small Business Owners Need To Know

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

9 Things You Must Do When Your Tax Refund Is More Than $5,000

Taxes

9 Things You Must Do When Your Tax Refund Is More Than $5,000

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Taxes 2024: How To File for Free Even With a ‘Complicated’ Return

Taxes

Taxes 2024: How To File for Free Even With a 'Complicated' Return

February 19, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!