Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

5 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Making the Largest Down Payments

3 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Mid adult couple are considering purchasing a new home. For sale sign in foreground. stock photo
LifestyleVisuals / iStock.com

During this time of high mortgage rates, making a large down payment reduces your necessary loan amount and can save you significantly over a 15- or 30-year mortgage term. But in high-demand housing markets where bidding wars are the norm, large down payments have become more of a necessity to stand out to sellers and find a property at all.

Realtor.com reported that the national average down payment percentage (based on the property’s list price) was 13.8% in September 2023. Homebuyers in some cities were putting down much more than this, though. Based on this data, here are the five cities where homebuyers made the largest down payments.

1. Santa Rosa, California

  • Average down payment percentage (based on home list price): 25%
  • Variation from national average: 11.2%
  • Median down payment amount: $147,550
  • Median September 2023 home list price: $1,070,990

Known for its high cost of living, Santa Rosa tops the list with a 25% average down payment percentage. This city is popular as a vacation and retirement destination, with a median home list price exceeding $1 million. Many relocating homebuyers put down money they gained from home sales to avoid high mortgage rates.

2. North Port, Florida

  • Average down payment percentage (based on home list price): 23.5%
  • Variation from national average: 9.7%
  • Median down payment amount: $81,853
  • Median September 2023 home list price: $525,000

With an average home down payment percentage of 23.5%, North Port is especially popular for retirees looking for permanent residence in the Sunshine State. Plus, many others are interested in vacation homes. This city doesn’t have a sufficient home inventory for the demand, and cash sales are very common.

Investing for Everyone

3. Fort Collins, Colorado

  • Average down payment percentage (based on home list price): 23.2%
  • Variation from national average: 9.4%
  • Median down payment amount: $105,533
  • Median September 2023 home list price: $625,000

Buyers were putting down an average 23.2% down payment in Fort Collins, known for its outdoor recreation and slightly lower cost of living than Denver. Recent property price cuts and a larger inventory have given home and condo buyers in this city an advantage.

4. Asheville, North Carolina

  • Average down payment percentage (based on home list price): 21.8%
  • Variation from national average: 8%
  • Median down payment amount: $63,733
  • Median September 2023 home list price: $600,000

As a popular destination for nature and art lovers, Asheville had an average home down payment percentage of 21.8%. Rising home prices and limited properties available have led to strong competition in this city. Plus, many buyers could afford to put down a large sum thanks to proceeds from selling their old homes.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Average down payment percentage (based on home list price): 21%
  • Variation from national average: 7.2%
  • Median down payment amount: $108,654
  • Median September 2023 home list price: $849,000

With a 21% average home down payment percentage, Boston has experienced high housing demand and limited available properties. Hefty down payments have become necessary because of frequent bidding wars. This city also had the second-highest median home price on this list.

More Cities With Large Down Payments

Realtor.com also identified these five cities where homebuyers put down around 20% of a home’s listed sale price:

  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: 20.7%
  • Boise, Idaho: 20.5%
  • Portland, Maine: 20.3%
  • Salisbury, Maryland: 19.9%
  • New York City, New York: 19.9%

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

This Is What Would Actually Happen if You Buy a House and the Market Crashes

Real Estate

This Is What Would Actually Happen if You Buy a House and the Market Crashes

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: Here's the Average Home Price in Every State

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

Real Estate

The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Buying Real Estate Abroad? 5 Cities Offering the Best Bang for Your Buck in 2024

Real Estate

Buying Real Estate Abroad? 5 Cities Offering the Best Bang for Your Buck in 2024

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Locations With the Best Quality of Life for First-Time Homebuyers

Real Estate

5 Locations With the Best Quality of Life for First-Time Homebuyers

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Best States for Living in a Mobile Home

Real Estate

4 Best States for Living in a Mobile Home

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Despite High Mortgage Rates, Here’s Why Now Is the Time To Buy

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Despite High Mortgage Rates, Here's Why Now Is the Time To Buy

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Top 10 US Cities for New Construction Homes in 2024

Real Estate

Top 10 US Cities for New Construction Homes in 2024

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Passive Income: 5 Reasons Experts Use Real Estate Crowdfunding

Real Estate

Passive Income: 5 Reasons Experts Use Real Estate Crowdfunding

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Where Real Estate Investors Are Making the Housing Market Better

Real Estate

5 Cities Where Real Estate Investors Are Making the Housing Market Better

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Real Estate

50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

Real Estate

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 90s Compared to Now

Real Estate

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 90s Compared to Now

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Frugal Tips for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

Real Estate

11 Frugal Tips for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: You Must Look for These 4 Things When You Invest in Real Estate

Real Estate

Grant Cardone: You Must Look for These 4 Things When You Invest in Real Estate

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!