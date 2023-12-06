Advertiser Disclosure
7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Florida, known for its sunny beaches and vibrant culture, also offers some hidden gems where safety and affordability meet. Whether you’re retiring, relocating, or just plain curious on where to lay your hat as a new or moving Floridian, here are seven cities in the Sunshine State that provide a safe, cost-effective lifestyle.

Dunedin

Nestled in the Tampa Bay area, Dunedin is a quaint, picturesque city known for its Scottish heritage and beautiful waterfront parks. It has a low crime rate and a cost of living that’s more affordable than the national average, making it an attractive option for families and retirees.

Ocala

Ocala, situated in Marion County, offers a peaceful living environment amidst horse farms and natural springs. It’s known for its low housing costs and has a reputation for being one of the safer cities in Florida, with a friendly, close-knit community feel.

Palm Bay

Located on Florida’s Space Coast, Palm Bay is an emerging city with affordable housing options. Its proximity to beaches and space centers, combined with a relatively low cost of living and a steady crime rate, makes it a desirable location for families and space enthusiasts.

Gainesville

Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is more than just a college town. It’s known for its vibrant cultural scene and natural beauty. The city offers affordable living costs, especially in the housing sector, and maintains a reputation for safety and inclusivity.

Lakeland

Situated between Tampa and Orlando, Lakeland is known for its beautiful lakes and outdoor activities. The city boasts affordable housing, a cost of living below the national average, and low crime rates, making it an excellent choice for retirees and families.

Cape Coral

Cape Coral, located near Fort Myers, offers waterfront living at an affordable price. It’s renowned for its safe neighborhoods, excellent recreational facilities, and a cost of living that’s competitive with other coastal cities in Florida.

Tallahassee

As Florida’s capital, Tallahassee offers a unique blend of collegiate energy and political buzz. The city has a diverse population, affordable housing, and a lower crime rate compared to other metropolitan areas in the state.

Each of these cities offers a unique blend of affordability, safety, and quality of life, making them ideal for those looking to enjoy the Florida lifestyle without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family, or a retiree, these cities provide a balance of tranquility and affordability in the Sunshine State.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

