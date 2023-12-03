Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran: Will Houses Be More Affordable in the Future?

4 min Read
By Diana Kelly Levey
Barbara Corcoran wears a pink shirt and smiles outside the GMA TV studios
Vanessa Carvalho / Shutterstock.com

If you’re thinking about buying a home right now, the current interest rates may have given you pause. ​​The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.22% as of Nov. 30. That’s up more than a percentage point from this time last year.

Real estate mogul and “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran recently shared her thoughts on the current housing market with “Good Morning America.”

Why Rates Are High

So many consumers have been wondering why mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in over two decades. 

“It’s the only tool the federal government has for controlling inflation and getting hold of our economy,” Corcoran said on the GMA segment. “They’ve wanted to slow it down and it’s worked,” she said. A year ago the inflation rate was 9%. Now the U.S. consumer price index is 3.2%, which is still above the Fed’s 2% target. 

Mortgage rates will come down, Corcoran predicted but the Fed is going to hold firm on the federal funds ratev until inflation gets to where it has targeted.

The Housing Market Is Strong

“The housing market is strong. Everybody is surprised by it,” Corcoran told GMA. “Houses are not staying on the market. They all sell. One-third of them sell for over ask price and there are just not enough houses to go around.” 

But as strong as the market is, it’s also frustrating for buyers.

The median sale price of a home in the U.S. is $414,633, according to Redfin. That’s up 2.2% year over year. 

“There’s not a lot [of inventory] out there,” Corcoran said. “House prices are not going to come down. I believe that when the … mortgage rates come down … every buyer on the sidelines is going to jump into the market. As long as interest rates come down to 5% or 4% … I wouldn’t be surprised if houses go up 10 to 15% when that happens.”

Investing for Everyone

​​Tips for First-Time Buyers

Corcoran’s advice for first-time home buyers who are ready to look for their ideal home? “You have to adjust your horizon, you have to adjust what you’re looking for,” she said on the broadcast. It’s not an easy thing, especially when you know your neighbor has bought their house at a cheaper interest rate and at a lower price than yours,” she said.

She also advised buyers to shop for a lower mortgage rate. “If you go to your main bank, they will usually give you, as a banker at their institution, one quarter percent off.”

Should You Consider an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage?

When asked if now is a good time to get an adjustable-rate mortgage, Corcoran said, “Of course it is. Because right now, adjustable rates are high, and they’ll adjust down when the rates go down.” 

And when asked for her advice for people who have adjustable rate mortgages that are about to reset, Corcoran quipped, “You really only have two choices: You either pay the bank or you get out of town.”

How To Sell Your Home in This Market

If you’re ready to list your home, you shouldn’t have an issue selling it.

“Everything is selling today,” Corcoran said. Nationally, the average home sits on the market for 20 days.

“But if it was my house, I would wait until next year when all the buyers come off the sidelines when interest rates come [down], I’m going to get a lot more from my house than I would get right now.”

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

Why You Should Sell Your Vacation Home

Real Estate

Why You Should Sell Your Vacation Home

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: Zillow Says Buyers Will Have More ‘Financial Breathing Room’ in 2024

Real Estate

Real Estate: Zillow Says Buyers Will Have More 'Financial Breathing Room' in 2024

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

38% of Homeowners Who Are Renovating Plan To Use a HELOC — Here’s Why

Real Estate

38% of Homeowners Who Are Renovating Plan To Use a HELOC -- Here's Why

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

Real Estate

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

Real Estate

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 States That Could Be Heading for a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

15 States That Could Be Heading for a Housing Crisis

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your Second Home

Real Estate

15 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your Second Home

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

Real Estate

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

Real Estate

Avoid Costly Surprise Home Repairs With These Holiday Safety Tips

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Kids

Real Estate

Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Kids

November 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

Real Estate

Why Millennials Are Making These 5 Home Renovations in 2023

November 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

Real Estate

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

November 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Lessons From Canadian Housing Crisis That Can Be Used To Bolster US Real Estate Struggles

Real Estate

3 Lessons From Canadian Housing Crisis That Can Be Used To Bolster US Real Estate Struggles

November 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America -- 5 Are in Florida

November 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

Real Estate

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

November 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!