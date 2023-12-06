Advertiser Disclosure
10 Best Cities for Young Families

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Choosing a place to live when starting a new family can be a daunting task. The best cities for young families often feature a combination of factors, including good schools, family-friendly neighborhoods, job opportunities and recreational activities. When considering a city for your family, it’s essential to weigh the options that will provide you and yours with the best quality of life.

Focusing primarily on providing in-depth college and school profiles to students and families throughout the country, Niche also analyzed and ranked the best places to live and work in the U.S., and has come up with a list of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America, using millions of reviews and Department of Education stats.

10 Best Cities for Young Families

A quick search will reveal cities that appear on different “best cities” lists. Cambridge, MA (No. 5 on Niche’s list) tops Fortune’s 50 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. Overland Park, KS, Irvine, CA, and Plano, TX, place near the tail end of Niche’s top 10, but rate second, third and fourth, respectively, on WalletHub’s recent Best (& Worst) Places to Raise a Family study.

However, with its emphasis on education, we’ve chosen the top 10 cities for young families, according to Niche, with population data and average home price included courtesy of Zillow.

10. Plano, Texas

  • Population: 282,181
  • Average Home Value: $503,025

The ninth most populous city in Texas is still on the rise. Plano has great public schools, low crime rates, affordable cost of living and family-friendly amenities — perfect for those looking to raise a family. 

9. Irvine, California

  • Population: 297,868
  • Average Home Value: $1,331,529

With a warm climate and a range of family-friendly attractions, Irvine is often considered an appealing city for young families. It has affordable housing options and a growing job market.

8. Overland Park, Kansas

  • Population: 195,249
  • Average Home Value: $423,349

Overland Park is consistently listed as one of the best places to live in America due to its relatively low cost of living and its community-oriented atmosphere. It’s a city with a unique local flavor that welcomes everyone.

7. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Population: 122,731
  • Average Home Value: $479,805

According to Niche, Ann Arbor has excellent public schools, a growing diverse job market, an extensive public parks system and low crime rates. The city also offers cultural amenities and a variety of outdoor activities.

6. Bellevue, Washington

  • Population: 149,365
  • Average Home Value: $1,314,284

Ranked among the best places to live in Washington, Bellevue provide residents with a lively mix of urban and suburban living.

5. Cambridge, Massachusetts

  • Population: 116,892
  • Average Home Value: $946,297

Though known for its educated population and prestigious universities like Harvard and MIT, Cambridge is also a great fit for families looking for a relaxed feel and plenty of entertaining activities and arts and culture.

4. Columbia, Maryland

  • Population: 105,086
  • Average Home Value: $473,348

This planned community consisting of 10 self-contained villages, has top-ranked schools, a flourishing hub of arts and culture, recreational activities and green space in spades.

3. Arlington, Virginia

  • Population: 235,764
  • Average Home Value: $312,017

Just across the river from Washington, D.C., Arlington offers a growing job market, affordable housing options and good schools to a young family. The city is known for its family-friendly communities and southeastern charm.

2. The Woodlands, Texas

  • Population: 115,716
  • Average Home Value: $521,032

This development near Houston provides a balance of outdoor recreation, a healthy job market and a family-friendly atmosphere. The city offers a wide array of cultural and recreational activities.

1. Naperville, Illinois

  • Population: 149,013
  • Average Home Value: $527,806

As the city itself says, Naperville “offers acclaimed schools, the best public library system in the country, world-class parks” and so much more. Naperville is a great place for young professionals to start a family.

