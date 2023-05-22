Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Can’t Afford To Live in America’s Most Expensive Cities? Consider These 10 Affordable Suburbs Within 30 Miles Instead

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

An aerial drone view of a suburban landscape in Autumn.
shaunl / Getty Images

The U.S. suburbs used to be where house hunters would go to find a wide selection of affordable homes, but that’s not necessarily the case right now. A recent study from real estate researcher Point2 found that even homes in suburban communities can be priced much higher than nearby cities.

See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
Find: Demand for Gold is Up, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

For example, homes in the Charleston, S.C. suburb of Sullivan’s Island have median prices of $1,400 per square foot — 385% higher than the median price in the city. Another 17 suburbs have home prices that are 100% to 212% higher than in nearby cities, the study found.

Part of this has to do with people fleeing the cities for suburban areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend swelled suburban populations and pushed up home and rental prices in the suburbs.

Doug Ressler, manager of Business Intelligence at Point2 parent company Yardi Systems, pointed to New York City as an example.

“The worst of the pandemic precipitated a mass exodus from New York City, and many of the expats wound up in Connecticut and didn’t go back,” Ressler told GOBankingRates in an email. “Around 50,000 people who moved to the state during the crisis have put down permanent roots, based on U.S. Postal Service data.”

Investing for Everyone

But even with more competition for suburban homes, you’re still better off buying in a suburb than the city. Point2 analyzed the 20 most populous and expensive U.S. cities — 16 of which are located on the coasts (e.g. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Boston, Miami and Washington, D.C.).

The study determined that 603 of the 777 suburbs within a 30-mile driving distance of the hottest housing markets are priced below the main city’s median, based on prices per square foot. In 11 suburbs, the price per square foot is 60% to 65% lower than in the city. Sixty-seven have median prices 50% to 59% lower than in the city.

The East Coast dominates the list of affordable suburbs, with 95 of the top 100 most affordable suburbs located outside of New York, Boston, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Here’s a look at the 10 most affordable suburbs in the U.S. based on comparable suburb-city prices, according to the Point2 study:

Main CitySuburb Pct. Difference Suburb vs. City Price Difference Suburb vs. City (per square foot)
MiamiMedley, Fla.-65%-$291
New York CityEmerson, N.J.-62%-$367
New York City Lodi, N.J.-62%-$366
New York CityMount Vernon, N.Y.-62%-$365
Washington, D.C.Huntingtown, Md.-62%-$311
Washington, D.C. Walford, Md.-62%-$309
New York CityMoonachie, N.J.-62%-$362
SeattleBoulevard Park, Wash.-61%-$350
BostonLawrence, Mass.-60%-$387
New York CityPassaic, N.J.-60%-354
Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage