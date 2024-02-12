ChatGPT Unveils: 15 Best Cities To Buy a House in 2024

Though ChatGPT doesn’t have personal needs or desires, its ability to sift through vast amounts of data and analyze trends surpasses human capabilities.

With this in mind, we’ve tasked the AI with evaluating a comprehensive set of criteria — economic indicators, quality of life, housing affordability, and growth prospects — to determine the most appealing cities for homeownership in 2024.

The result? This list of 15 best cities to buy a house this year, as recommended by the bot.

(Retiring? Check out ChatGPT’s top 15 cities to spend your golden years.)