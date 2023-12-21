Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Housing Market: 10 Cities Where Your Home Gets the Most Bang for the Buck

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Couple buying a house with a real estate agent.
andresr / Getty Images

Buying a home is the most important and expensive financial decision most Americans will ever make, and one that is easy to regret if you don’t find the right house, location and price. On the other hand, checking all the right boxes on a home purchase is one of the best ways to ensure financial security and high quality of life for what could last decades.

When it comes to buying the right home, some cities make it easier than others. The cities where you stand the best chance of getting the most bang for your buck tend to have comparatively low home prices and a variety of good neighborhoods to choose from. Cities with high home prices and limited inventory usually provide the least bang for your buck.

All Star Home, a Raleigh, N.C.-based provider of home improvement services, recently analyzed Americans’ opinions of their homes and neighborhoods in 25 U.S. cities to determine where people got the most housing bang for their buck. The findings were based on a combination of return on investment, how prices compare to median home values, and how happy homeowners are with their homes and neighborhoods.

In a survey of homeowners across the U.S., All Star Home found that nearly one in five Americans attribute half of their home’s value to their neighborhood. A desirable location is one of the “main contributing factors” to property values as buyers look to the neighborhood for a good location and certain amenities. 

Investing for Everyone

Many Americans took on home improvement renovations during the COVID-19 pandemic to make the desired home changes. Those upgrades had mixed results, with one-quarter of respondents saying they like their home more now than when they first bought it, while three-quarters say they like it less.

One in six respondents said their neighbors’ political views have caused them to dislike their neighborhood. A similar percentage said they moved to a new state to buy their current home. Here are the top five reasons Americans dislike their neighborhood:

  • Weird people
  • Noise level
  • Homes are too close together
  • Rude people
  • Nosy people

In terms of cities where homeowners get the most bang for their buck, these ranked in the Top 10 according to the All Star Home survey:

  1. Detroit, Michigan
  2. Rochester, New York
  3. Birmingham, Alabama
  4. San Antonio, Texas
  5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  6. Baltimore, Maryland
  7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  8. Houston, Texas
  9. Dallas, Texas
  10. Richmond, Virginia

On the other end of the spectrum, these are the 10 cities where homeowners get the least bang for their buck:

  1. San Francisco, California
  2. San Jose, California
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Los Angeles, California
  5. New York, New York
  6. Washington, D.C.
  7. Boston, Massachusetts
  8. Miami, Florida
  9. Riverside, California
  10. Atlanta, Georgia

For Americans who plan to buy another home in the future, here are the top reasons given:

  • High cost of living
  • Dislike home
  • Dislike neighborhood
  • Dislike neighbors
  • High local crime rate
  • Expensive mortgage

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

The Average Household Spent Nearly $1,300 on These Hidden Costs This Year – How Can You Lower Them?

Real Estate

The Average Household Spent Nearly $1,300 on These Hidden Costs This Year - How Can You Lower Them?

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Fastest and Most Common Ways You Can Lose Your Home

Real Estate

5 Fastest and Most Common Ways You Can Lose Your Home

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in North Carolina

Real Estate

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in North Carolina

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Which State Is Most ‘House Rich’? The Answer Might Surprise You

Real Estate

Which State Is Most 'House Rich'? The Answer Might Surprise You

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: Buy Property In These 5 States and You’ll Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: Buy Property In These 5 States and You'll Be Rich in 5 Years

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: How To Know When It’s Time To Sell an Investment Property

Real Estate

Grant Cardone: How To Know When It's Time To Sell an Investment Property

December 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

Real Estate

These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Bought a Home in These 14 Cities 3 Years Ago, You’d Have Built $100K+ in Home Equity

Real Estate

If You Bought a Home in These 14 Cities 3 Years Ago, You'd Have Built $100K+ in Home Equity

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: A Housing Market Recession Is Coming — What This Means for Homebuyers

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: A Housing Market Recession Is Coming -- What This Means for Homebuyers

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Housing Markets in the United States in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cheapest Housing Markets in the United States in 2023

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America -- 5 Are in Florida

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Reveals How Being a Bank Client Can Land You a Mortgage Discount

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Reveals How Being a Bank Client Can Land You a Mortgage Discount

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Up-and-Coming Cities To Buy a Home in 2024

Real Estate

10 Up-and-Coming Cities To Buy a Home in 2024

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Blames Fed for Killing Dreams of First-Time Homeowners, Predicts More Renters in Next 2 Years Than ‘Last 50’

Real Estate

Grant Cardone Blames Fed for Killing Dreams of First-Time Homeowners, Predicts More Renters in Next 2 Years Than 'Last 50'

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!