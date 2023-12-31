Advertiser Disclosure
10 Cities With More Homes Going Up For Sale

By Jami Farkas

If you sat on the sidelines watching the housing market — and waiting to buy — in 2023, you saw a mix of circumstances that led to unfavorable conditions, with record-high mortgage rates and low inventory conspiring against prospective homebuyers.

But 2024 looks set to start on a positive note, with mortgage rates falling below 7% in mid-December, more homes starting to hit the market and prices dropping in some locations. Your dreams of buying a home might finally come true in some places.

Overall, Realtor.com projected the 2024 housing market will continue to be tough in many markets. Sales are expected to remain about the same as in 2023 at just over 4 million units sold. Existing homeowners will have the same tough choices about moving, with “moves of necessity” for events such as job changes or other life events inspiring a relocation.

Therefore, as with all things real estate, the 2024 housing climate will come down to location, location, location. An autumn study by Realtor.com focused on identifying cities nationwide that are finding more homes going up for sale, whether new builds or resale properties. To come up with a list of 10, Realtor.com looked at the 150 largest metropolitan areas to see how new listings compared between October and September while also reviewing the change in new listings for the past three months of October. The resulting cities are all in the South and Midwest.

So, where should buyers just look to find a selection of more homes on the market? These are 10 diverse communities identified by the Realtor.com study that had greater inventory and could be great places to buy a home.

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Median home list price in October: $320,950
  • New listings in October: 782
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: minus-0.3%

Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Median home list price in October: $418,700
  • New listings in October: 786
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 6.2%

Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Median home list price in October: $246,500
  • New listings in October: 422
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 6.6%

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Median home list price in October: $538,248
  • New listings in October: 1,312
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 7.2%
Richmond, Virginia

  • Median home list price in October: $435,000
  • New listings in October: 1,506
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 7.3%

Killeen, Texas

  • Median home list price in October: $315,750
  • New listings in October: 644
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 8.1%

Youngstown, Ohio

  • Median home list price in October: $168,675
  • New listings in October: 580
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 9.0%

Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Median home list price in October: $472,658
  • New listings in October: 1,136
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 10.9%

Flint, Michigan

  • Median home list price in October: $192,000
  • New listings in October: 544
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 13.3%

Peoria, Illinois

  • Median home list price in October: $164,800
  • New listings in October: 460
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 13.9%

