Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Dave Ramsey to Homebuyer: ‘I’m Scared for You’ — Here’s How To Avoid Making the Same Mistake

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
©Dave Ramsey

Financial guru and host Dave Ramsey recently told a caller on his namesake show that she had “screwed” herself, according to MoneyWise. “You’ve really made yourself a mess,” he added.

Ramsey’s harsh words came in response to a 28-year-old caller who said she had withdrawn $26,000 from her 403(b) retirement account for a down payment on a home construction, according to MoneyWise.

“I’m scared for you,” he told her. “I hope you get out of it with your skin intact, but I’m not positive you’re going to.”

What Is a 403(b) Plan?

A 403(b) plan is a retirement plan offered by public schools and certain charities and is similar to a 401(k) plan maintained by a for-profit entity, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Eligible employers are public schools, colleges or universities, churches, or charitable entities tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Yet, it’s important to note that while withdrawals are possible, they are subject to a possible 10% penalty if you’re under age 59-1/2, according to the IRS.

Ramsey estimated that the caller’s withdrawal was equivalent to a 40% interest loan and that she should expect a tax bill of around $12,000, according to MoneyWise.

Ramsey’s Right: Never Pull Retirement Funds Without Cause

However, MoneyWise also noted that Ramsey failed to address additional factors that could affect her tax bill, such as whether she qualified for any exceptions to the 10% in additional tax, which would significantly reduce the early withdrawal penalty.

Investing for Everyone

“But he does share an important financial guideline: Retirement funds should not be used for anything except retirement,” MoneyWise detailed.

Ramsey’s team addressed these early withdrawals in an article on the Ramsey Solutions website, writing that one penalty exception applies if you’re a member of the reserves.

“If you’re called to active duty for 179 days or more (thank you for your service!), you may be eligible for a qualified reservist distribution, which means the IRS 10% penalty won’t apply, but the distribution is still taxable,” the team wrote. “But just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should. Remember, you want to leave your retirement investments alone so they can keep compounding and growing!”

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

Real Estate: Millennials Are Using This ‘Hack’ When Buying a Home — Is It Worthwhile?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Millennials Are Using This 'Hack' When Buying a Home -- Is It Worthwhile?

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top 9 American Tranquil Cities Where Peace of Mind Meets Cost Savings

Real Estate

Top 9 American Tranquil Cities Where Peace of Mind Meets Cost Savings

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Luxury Homes in Unexpected Cities: The Best Kept Secrets in Real Estate

Real Estate

Luxury Homes in Unexpected Cities: The Best Kept Secrets in Real Estate

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Real Estate

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

November 17, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

14 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your First Home

Real Estate

14 Things You Must Do Before Buying Your First Home

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

Real Estate

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Housing Markets Are So Bad That Grant Cardone Wouldn’t Touch Them ‘With Anybody’s Money’

Real Estate

These Housing Markets Are So Bad That Grant Cardone Wouldn't Touch Them 'With Anybody's Money'

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

Real Estate

35 Cheapest Beach Towns You Can Afford To Live In

November 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Average Homebuyer Needs Annual Income of $107,000 in 2023 (Up 22% From Year Prior) — What’s Driving the Dramatic Shift?

Real Estate

Average Homebuyer Needs Annual Income of $107,000 in 2023 (Up 22% From Year Prior) -- What's Driving the Dramatic Shift?

November 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 Affordable, Promising Cities To Buy Real Estate in 2024

Real Estate

15 Affordable, Promising Cities To Buy Real Estate in 2024

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: These Seller Mistakes Can Lead To a Delisting

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: These Seller Mistakes Can Lead To a Delisting

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs Your Neighborhood Is in Decline (And When To Sell Your House Before It’s Too Late)

Real Estate

6 Key Signs Your Neighborhood Is in Decline (And When To Sell Your House Before It's Too Late)

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: Expert Predicts Up To 4% Rise in US Home Prices

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: Expert Predicts Up To 4% Rise in US Home Prices

November 14, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 5 Best Up-and-Coming Places To Buy Rental Properties

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 5 Best Up-and-Coming Places To Buy Rental Properties

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Your Dollar Buys Half the House It Did 50 Years Ago: How Much House Will It Buy in 10 Years?

Real Estate

Your Dollar Buys Half the House It Did 50 Years Ago: How Much House Will It Buy in 10 Years?

November 13, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Cities Where You Can Buy a House Without a Bidding War

Real Estate

6 Cities Where You Can Buy a House Without a Bidding War

November 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!