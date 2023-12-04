Housing Market 2024: 2 Highlights and 1 Challenge Awaiting Potential Homebuyers, According to Latest Forecast

andresr / Getty Images

It’s no secret that the housing market has been a very difficult one in 2023. The combination of low inventory, exploding mortgage rates and rising prices all made for a difficult road to homeownership for many Americans. Yet, there are glimpses of hope for homebuyers for 2024, according to Realtor.com.

“The housing market has been a tough place for buyers over the last few years, and in 2024 we expect to see some improvement,” said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale.

Highlights for Homebuyers — Lower Mortgage Rates

First, lower mortgage rates and easing prices are expected to reduce the cost of buying a typical home — and combined with income growth, this is going to contribute to the beginning of an improvement in housing affordability in 2024, per Hale.

Already, mortgage rates have dropped sharply after rising almost as swiftly over the past few months.

After having hovered around 8% for several weeks, as of Dec. 1, the average 30-year mortgage rate was at 7.16%, according to Mortgage Daily News. Yet, to put this in context, it’s still extremely high compared to the corresponding week in 2022 (6.49%), the corresponding week in 2021 (3.21%) and the corresponding week in 2020 (2.83%).

Hale said that Realtor.com expects the decline in mortgage rates to be a bit more gradual in 2024, but to ultimately result in a year-end mortgage rate of 6.5%.

“On average, mortgage rates are expected to be 6.8% for the year as a whole, only slightly lower than in 2023, but whereas 2023 saw rates start relatively low and climb higher, we expect the opposite trend in 2024,” she said.

Another Highlight — Increased Home Affordability

In terms of home prices, while they are expected to give in nationwide, buyers are not likely to get huge discounts.

“Rather, we expect home prices to dip by 1.7%, a baby-step in a buyer-friendly direction,” she said.

Another sign of improvement is that in 2024, the rental market could experience a mild annual decline of -0.2% in the median asking rent, partly due to a tug of war between supply and demand, according to Realtor.com.

Hale said that households on the fence between renting and buying are likely to find that renting offers lower costs.

“It’s worth noting that these are broad national trends, and while the mortgage rates mentioned here will affect all buyers, the pricing and rental trends will vary from market to market, with some buyers getting a bigger or smaller break, based on local conditions,” she noted.

One Substantial Challenge — Supply Will Continue To Be an Issue

Unfortunately, buyers will still face a few challenges in 2024 — most prominently persistent low inventory, leaving fewer options for buyers.

“We have seen some relief in the most recent November data, with active listings ticking up slightly and the total supply of homes on the market down less than 1% from a year ago,” Hale said. “However, we expect the supply of existing homes will continue to be limited, dropping another 14%, as existing homeowners with low mortgage rates stay put.”

This has been one of the most common housing themes of 2023, which will likely persist in the new year. Indeed, 90% of homeowners with outstanding mortgage debt have an existing rate below 6%, so while easing mortgage rates will help, the majority of homeowners are likely to feel the tug of rate-lock, she said.

She noted, however, that although existing home inventory will remain relatively scarce, households will get some relief from soaring rental construction that is expected to be completed in 2024 — as well as ongoing single-family construction. New homes should continue to be an elevated share of what’s for sale.

Homebuyers Remain Optimistic

Surprisingly, 49% of first-time homebuyers think buying is a better option than renting in 2024, and 76% think the dream of home ownership is still possible to achieve, according to the report.

In addition, 95% feel that they’ll be able to afford a home within their lifetime, while 40% say they’ll be able to afford it within the next year.

“On average, prospective first-time buyers have been saving a little over two years and putting aside roughly $800 per month, and I think having some optimism about what’s possible is essential for taking the steps they need to take to prepare for buying a home,” said Hale.

Which Markets Should Buyers Look At?

Against the backdrop of lower mortgage and declining prices, Realtor.com has identified the local housing markets across the U.S. that are ready for growth in its 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast. The top housing markets in 2024 are areas where sales and price growth combined is expected to see the biggest jump over 2023, said Hale.

These markets are mainly located in Southern California, the Northeast, and the Midwest.

The top markets include Toledo, Ohio; Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California; Rochester, New York; San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California; Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California and others, according to the Realtor.com report.

What Can Buyers Do To Ease Their Task in 2024?

Hale said that in a market likely to be challenging in 2024, it makes sense for buyers and sellers to leverage all of the tools they can to help.

“With prices expected to remain relatively high, tools to help buyers stay on track financially are my top recommendations,” she said.

For instance, for first-time home buyers, down payment assistance can be a big difference maker. All for-sale home listings on Realtor.com include information about down payment assistance.

Another important consideration is to make sure buyers don’t get financially overextended, which can be easy to do in a market with near-record high home prices and mortgage rates, she added.

“For example, Realtor.com’s Real Cost Buying Power tool labels home listings as ‘affordable,’ ‘a stretch,’ or ‘difficult,’ so that the insight on how a candidate home fits with your budget is right up front when buyers are shopping,” she added.

