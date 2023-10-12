Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Current Housing Market Exhibits ‘Classic Supply-Demand Imbalance’ — 3 Expert Takes on Ways To Prevent the Bubble From Bursting

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
House with stacks of money and a rising curve symbolizing rising real estate prices.
gopixa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mention the term “housing bubble,” and you might conjure up nightmarish visions of 2008-2009, when the subprime mortgage crisis contributed to a crash that sent average U.S. home prices down more than 27% from their peak in 2006 to their low point six years later. Now there are fears that the same kind of pattern could be developing in the current market.

As CNN recently reported, the median price of an existing home has ballooned more than 46% in the space of only four years — from $278,200 in August 2019 to $407,100 in August 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Although prices have stabilized somewhat in recent months, some experts still fear that the housing market has overheated to a point that is no longer sustainable.

“Talk about a bubble. That’s a classic supply-demand imbalance,” Sheila Bair, former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., told CNN.

Investing for Everyone

Bair sees a similar “bubbly” housing market in 2023, driven by low mortgage rates early in the decade that contributed to heavy demand for homes and record high prices. Mortgage rates have since more than doubled to about 7.5% — their highest point in more than two decades, according to the St. Louis Fed — which could lead to a rapid slowdown in demand.

Meanwhile, foreclosure completions are up year over year, but new filings are down slightly, Forbes reported. Most experts don’t expect to see a wave of foreclosures in 2023 — partly because roughly half of mortgage-owned residential properties in the U.S. were “equity-rich” in the second quarter of 2023, according to ATTOM.

Is another popped bubble in the offing? It could happen — but there are reasons to believe it won’t. Here are three ways to prevent the bubble from bursting, according to experts.

Don’t Lend to Just Anyone

One of the main problems during the mid-2000s was that it was incredibly easy to qualify for a home mortgage. Home loans were approved for too many buyers with poor credit scores and little capital, and many ended up in foreclosure. One reason Bair doesn’t expect a repeat of that housing crisis is that not nearly as many homeowners are underwater on their home loans now.

Investing for Everyone

As of September 2023, only 1.1 million homes, or 2% of all mortgaged properties, owed more on their mortgage than their home was worth, CNN reported, citing data from CoreLogic. During the sub-prime mortgage crisis, that figure peaked at 26%.

Mortgage lending standards are much stricter in today’s market.

“I see much less speculation in the housing market today, thank goodness,” Bair told CNN.

Don’t Oversaturate the Market With New Homes

One of the surprising trends in recent month is that despite rapidly rising mortgage rates, home prices have remained stubbornly high. This is mostly because of a limited supply of homes for sale.

“Supply is the issue,” Fannie Mae CEO Priscilla Almodovar told CNN. “There is no place to go. There is a lack of inventory.”

As long as supply remains limited — and builders don’t overdevelop — prices should drop at a more normal rate instead of crashing altogether. So far, builders have not been keen to ramp up new home inventory. Single-family construction starts fell 6.7% in August, Forbes reported, though applications for building permits inched up 2% from the prior month.

“There is not going to be a home price crash,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, told CNN. “When you have a housing shortage, home prices simply cannot decline in any measurable way.”

Investing for Everyone

There might be a temporary decline in prices, Yun added, but a “prolonged” drop of 10% to 15% “cannot happen in this tight supply market.”

Encourage a Bit of Deflation

Although homeowners might not like the idea, the housing market would benefit from a modest decrease in average home prices. Natural market forces will dictate that. However, if demand recedes, then buyers themselves can do themselves (and the market) a big favor by being more discerning about the amount of money they are willing to spend on a home.

“Letting that bubble deflate a bit would probably be a good thing,” Bair said. “For those who want to own, I hope home prices do come down.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Learn Why Grant Cardone Says Anyone Investing in Great Real Estate Today Will Be Happy They Did in the Future

Real Estate

Learn Why Grant Cardone Says Anyone Investing in Great Real Estate Today Will Be Happy They Did in the Future

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 4 Reasons This Fall Could Be a ‘Sweet Spot’ For Homebuyers

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 4 Reasons This Fall Could Be a 'Sweet Spot' For Homebuyers

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

Real Estate

15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Pros To Real Estate Investing

Real Estate

Robert Kiyosaki: 7 Pros To Real Estate Investing

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Overpriced Housing Markets Are Impacting Millennials

Real Estate

How Overpriced Housing Markets Are Impacting Millennials

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities

Real Estate

Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

October 08, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Cities To Avoid Buying Homes This Fall

Real Estate

4 Cities To Avoid Buying Homes This Fall

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

31 Common Real Estate Myths Debunked

Real Estate

31 Common Real Estate Myths Debunked

October 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Home Inspector: Here Are 7 Key Signs That House Is a Money Pit

Real Estate

I'm a Home Inspector: Here Are 7 Key Signs That House Is a Money Pit

October 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: 10 Cities Where Renting Is Smarter Than Buying (Even If You’re a Millionaire)

Real Estate

Real Estate: 10 Cities Where Renting Is Smarter Than Buying (Even If You're a Millionaire)

October 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!