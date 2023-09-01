Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Learn Why Grant Cardone Says Anyone Investing in Great Real Estate Today Will Be Happy They Did in the Future

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
©Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone’s enthusiasm for real estate is infectious, and as someone who oversees a portfolio of over $4 billion in multifamily properties, the author of the “10X Rule” knows a thing or two about making money even in rough economic conditions.

Or in spite of these rough economic conditions. Posting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, this week, Cardone dropped some rental stats before boldly claiming, “Anyone investing in great real estate today will be happy they did in the future.”

“26% of all single family home sales were purchased by investors in June,” he wrote. “Median rents approaching $2,000/mo as mortgages hit 7.5%. Average rent(s) have increased 8.85% a year since 1980, outpacing wage inflation & the S&P 500. If this continues rents will grow 50% to $3000 by 2030.”

With so many barriers to homeownership, more people are choosing to remain renters for longer rather than grapple with stubbornly high demand and soaring mortgage rates. After bottoming out last fall, new construction has finally started to rebound but low inventory persists.

Investing for Everyone

According to Realtor.com, rents fell for the third month in a row in July and rent was marginally more affordable than the previous year, likely due to an uptick in rental supply. Home prices, however, haven’t followed 2023 predictions, which is good news for investors like Cardone, who strongly suggests buying single- and multi-family properties and turning them into rentals.

Speaking to GOBankingRates at the end of July, Cardone said, “Not only do I believe real estate is a good investment, I think it is a better investment today than it was two years ago.”

He isn’t alone. In November, J.P. Morgan announced a deal with Haven Realty Corporation to acquire up to $1 billion in build-to-rent properties and, according to Benzinga, institutional investors like BlackRock Inc. and Norges Bank have increased their ownership in single-family real estate investment trusts (REITs) Invitation Homes and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), respectively.

“Tremendous wealth has been created and protected for hundreds of years [through real estate investing], and this will continue into the future,” Cardone told GOBankingRates. “What you buy today, as long it’s in a great location, it will be worth two times more 10 years from now, and you will have also earned passive income for the 10 years.”

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Real Estate 2023: There Are More Houses on the Market, But You’ll Pay An Extra 38% for One

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: There Are More Houses on the Market, But You'll Pay An Extra 38% for One

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: You’ll Need to Earn Six Figures to Buy a House in Today’s Market

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: You'll Need to Earn Six Figures to Buy a House in Today's Market

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: How ‘Nepo’ Homebuying Is Helping Gen Z and Millennials Build Wealth

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: How 'Nepo' Homebuying Is Helping Gen Z and Millennials Build Wealth

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Tips for Millennials Balancing Student Loan Debt and Homebuying

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Tips for Millennials Balancing Student Loan Debt and Homebuying

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

Real Estate

More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Texans Choose to Stay in Their Home State More Than Other Americans

Real Estate

Why Texans Choose to Stay in Their Home State More Than Other Americans

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: Rich Millennials Are Heading to Florida — Here’s Why

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: Rich Millennials Are Heading to Florida -- Here's Why

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs You’re Ready To Buy Your Next Home

Real Estate

5 Key Signs You're Ready To Buy Your Next Home

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 5 Predictions for September, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 5 Predictions for September, According to Experts

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why You Need to Start ‘Getting Greedy’ in Real Estate Right Now

Real Estate

Why You Need to Start 'Getting Greedy' in Real Estate Right Now

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

August 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy New Construction Homes in These 5 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy New Construction Homes in These 5 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 9 Tips for Selling Your Home in a Recession, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 9 Tips for Selling Your Home in a Recession, According to Experts

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

Real Estate

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!