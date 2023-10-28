Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

8 Least Expensive Cities To Live in Hawaii

5 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Honolulu Hillside Suburban Homes stock photo
Art Wager / iStock.com

Have you ever thought about a move to the Aloha State? If so, you’ll want to consider that Hawaii is the most expensive state to live in the U.S., according to Extra Storage Space.

In fact, Locations Hawaii reported that the Hawaii State median sale price movement is up as of September 2023, with the average home price up 3% to $945,000 and the condo price up 4% to $570,000 from last year.

Despite Hawaii’s high cost of living, if you’re willing to consider these 8 cities which are less frequented, you might be able to save substantially on housing costs.

Hana, Maui

  • Population: 1,121
  • Home Price: $459,100 median purchase price; $941 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 100% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 5.0%

Located along the eastern shore of Maui is Hana, one of the most affordable places to live in Hawaii. Famous for its 52-mile scenic Road to Hana, this city is a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy a more relaxed pace of life. Stunning waterfalls, trails that wind through rainforests, and hidden beaches are the main highlights. The area is home to quaint condos and single-family homes.

Hilo, Island of Hawaii

  • Population: 45,579
  • Home Price: $298,500 median purchase price; $961 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 0% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.4%

Hilo features many big city amenities, without the big city price tag. Not only is this city one of the most affordable places to live in Hawaii, but it’s also a fantastic city in Hawaii to live for job opportunities, raising a family, or retiring. You’ll find top-tier schools on the Big Island such as Waiakea High School or Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School. To add, students or those looking for employment in higher education will be delighted to know that Hilo is home to the University of Hawaii at Hilo. The school has been recognized as one of the most diverse universities in the U.S. 

Kahuku, Oahu

  • Population: 2,486
  • Home Price: $504,800 median purchase price; $853 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 100% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

This city is located on the northern tip of Oahu is Kahuku. While it might not be known for its nightlife or high end dining establishments, it’s the ideal place for families to live a quiet, comfortable life without breaking the bank. It’s just an hour away from the job opportunities and activities in Honolulu. Kahuku has some of the best rental prices in Hawaii for both condos and homes. Parents can send their kids to excellent schools like Kahuku High & Intermediate School, considered “The Pride of the North Shore.”

Kahului, Maui

  • Population: 30,164
  • Home Price: $490,900 median purchase price; $1,179 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 0% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 4.8%

Nestled on Kahului Bay, Kahului is one of the most affordable places to live in Maui. Residents can partake in plenty of recreational activities, such as the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens. The city is an ideal destination for hiking, swimming, and camping. Kahului is filled with shops, beaches, ample cultural experiences, and entertainment, making it a great place to call home in Hawaii. It’s also where you’ll find top-rated schools like Kahului Baptist Preschool, Kahului Elementary School, and Maui High School. If you need to travel, the Kahului Airport is just ten minutes away, and commutes to other Hawaiian islands for work or fun are just a quick trip.

Kapa’a, Kauai

  • Population: 10,753
  • Home Price: $479,200 median purchase price; $1,293 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 100% of Hawaii cities
  • Employment Rate: 4.3%

Home to simple homes with large yards, Kapa’a might be the right place for you. This affordable city is a top pick among families, thanks to its safe neighborhoods and great schools like St. Catherine School, Kapa’a Middle School, and Kapa’a High School. You’ll also find many outdoor activities and shopping spots within Old Kapa’a Town. This Hawaiian island community is a hot spot for those looking to settle down and relax on the beach.

Waianae, Oahu

  • Population: 13,478
  • Home Price: $382,900 median purchase price; $1,528 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 100% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 1.8%

Waianae offers city living with a small-town feel. This city is famous for its miles of pristine beaches, mountains, beautiful valleys, and crystal clear waters. Located on the west end of Oahu, Waianae is a picturesque locale, perfect for outdoor lovers who can find waterfront activities near its many parks, beaches, and the Waianae Harbor. Waianae offers a wide variety of housing, from upscale condos to single-family homes. To add, parents can send their children to good schools within the area like Waianae Elementary School and Waianae Intermediate School.

Wailuku, Maui

  • Population: 16,179
  • Home Price: $463,500 median purchase price; $1,069 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 100% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 5.1%

The beautiful city of Wailuku is home to quaint cafes and posh boutiques. You’ll find community events to attend and the great outdoors to explore. Previously a giant resort town filled with tourists and hotels, this now affordable Hawaii area has transformed into a quiet city perfect for nature lovers and those looking for a more laid back life. You can find large single-family homes and condos with views of ‘Iao Valley from your window.

Waimalu, Oahu

  • Population: 13,478
  • Home Price: $382,900 median purchase price; $1,528 median monthly rent
  • Crime Rate: Safer than 100% of Hawaii cities
  • Unemployment Rate: 1.8%

Waimalu should be at the top of your list if you’re looking for an affordable city in Hawaii that has both budget-friendly homes and loads of exciting things to do. A short 20 minute drive from Honolulu, this Oahu city is the best place to be if you want to live within close proximity to the city without paying city prices. Also, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is close by, making Waimalu an ideal place for military families to settle down–especially with grade A schools like Waimalu Elementary and Pearl City High School.

