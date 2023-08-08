Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Nearly 25% of Homeowners Plan To Sell In The Next Three Years; 10 Cities Buyers Should Keep an Eye On

2 min Read
By Seychelle Thomas
New Orleans Street Cars in Canal Street.
THEPALMER / Getty Images

In an expected response to rate increases from the Fed, the housing market has constricted substantially. A dwindling inventory of homes is also a major contributing factor in slowing the market.

Realtor.com‘s recent report on the July housing market showed 45,000 fewer homes for sale in July compared to last year. While the housing market is struggling to meet inventory needs, determined buyers can still find cities where inventory has actually increased year-over-year.

Factors Behind Selling

Zillow‘s June 2023 Quarterly Survey of Homeowner Intentions and Preferences (QSHIP) suggested that home inventory could see an uptick relatively soon. 

Approximately 23% of survey respondents reported they were considering selling their homes within the next three years. That’s up from 15% in the second quarter of last year. Within the subset of people considering selling their homes, 40% are planning to sell within the next year. 

A few motivations stick out as people think of selling their homes. Survey respondents cited multiple main reasons behind selling: 

  • Growing a family (45%).
  • Wanting an upgraded home (66%).
  • Expecting a better sales price now compared to the future (50%).
Investing for Everyone

For people who don’t want to sell, there’s a common sentiment — they love their homes (79%).

Cities Outpacing Inventory Struggles

As of June 2023, Zillow reported for-sale inventory with the largest year-over-year increases in the following cities: 

  1. New Orleans (41.9%).
  2. San Antonio (22.6%).
  3. Jacksonville (10.5%).
  4. Dallas (9.7%).
  5. Austin (8.5%).
  6. Miami (7.9%).
  7. Houston (6.8%).
  8. Oklahoma City (4.9%).
  9. Memphis (4.0%).
  10. Nashville (2.2%).

Potential buyers could have an easier time finding and competing for homes in these areas. Four of the top 10 slots are occupied by cities in Texas where places like San Antonio have experienced a 22.6% increase in home inventory over the past year.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

6 Easiest Ways To Earn Passive Income Through Real Estate, According to Experts

Real Estate

6 Easiest Ways To Earn Passive Income Through Real Estate, According to Experts

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Top 10 Cities in the U.S. To Buy a Foreclosure — Experts Share the Do’s and Don’ts

Real Estate

The Top 10 Cities in the U.S. To Buy a Foreclosure -- Experts Share the Do's and Don'ts

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Investor Bought 35 Properties on Her Credit Card — Is This a Good Strategy for You?

Real Estate

Real Estate Investor Bought 35 Properties on Her Credit Card -- Is This a Good Strategy for You?

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 States Where It’s Hard To Sell a House — and How To Make It Easier

Real Estate

15 States Where It's Hard To Sell a House -- and How To Make It Easier

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. -- 5 Are in Florida

August 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in 10 Years

August 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 9 Federal Income Tax Breaks Can Make the Cost of Owning a Home More Affordable

Real Estate

These 9 Federal Income Tax Breaks Can Make the Cost of Owning a Home More Affordable

August 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!