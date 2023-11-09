Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Real Estate: Mortgage Rates Finally Drop — Will It Be Better To Buy a House at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
House keys on house shaped keychain with a red ribbon and christmas ornaments on blue background.
MarsBars / Getty Images

Pleasing most would-be homebuyers, mortgage rates finally dropped earlier this week. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped by 25 basis points to 7.61% from 7.86%, the largest single-week decline since July 2022, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). This comes after weeks of the 30-year rate hovering around 8% and follows the Federal Reserve rate hike pause on Nov.1, which was likely a driver of the mortgage rate decrease.

But does this mean that now is a good time to buy a house? And if so, should homebuyers take the leap of faith at Thanksgiving or Christmas?

Strike While the Iron Is Hot

“The rule of thumb for home buying is to strike when the iron is hot, meaning as soon as you can afford to buy, buy,” said Dan Mugge, chief operating officer for Calque. “There is no return on renting, so even with home prices still strong and interest rates still high, homebuying remains favorable to paying even one extra month to your landlord instead of to your property investment.”

Investing for Everyone

Indeed, the combination of high prices, low inventory — partly due to homeowners who’d rather stay put due to the low mortgages they secured a few years ago — and exploding mortgage rates have left many homebuyers on the sidelines.

Jason Sorens, senior research faculty for the American Institute for Economic Research, echoed the above sentiment, saying that while “economists are notoriously bad at predicting the future,” if he were buying a home, he’d jump on the decline in rates. There’s a chance current rates don’t hold up if future inflation numbers come in higher than expected, he indicated.

“Also, inventory typically declines around Christmas and January, so you might have a bit more choice out there right now. But we could still have a recession next year, in which case rates will probably fall a lot then,” he added.

Also: The Average American Spends This Much on Rent — See How You Stack Up

Cautious Optimism — Beware of Potential Price Increases

As Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones explained, mortgage rates softened in response to the Fed’s second consecutive pause earlier this month. However, they will continue to be influenced by incoming inflation data and the Fed’s policy decision at the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, she suggested.

Investing for Everyone

Jones added that while falling mortgage rates spell opportunity for home shoppers who have been discouraged by the climbing cost of homeownership, housing competition is “fierce” in many areas as housing demand outstrips for-sale inventory.

“If more buyers respond to falling mortgage rates than sellers, this dynamic could worsen, applying more upward pressure to home prices and eliminating the benefit of lower rates,” she said. “Buyers should keep a close eye on this dynamic as they evaluate the timing of a home purchase this winter.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

11 Affordable Places to Own Your Dream Secluded Cabin

Real Estate

11 Affordable Places to Own Your Dream Secluded Cabin

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Florida City Is One of the Top Housing Markets of 2023: Should You Move Here?

Real Estate

This Florida City Is One of the Top Housing Markets of 2023: Should You Move Here?

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things You Must Do When You Decide To Sell Your House

Real Estate

8 Things You Must Do When You Decide To Sell Your House

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Selling a Home for Retirement? Don’t ‘Wait for a Better Deal’

Real Estate

Suze Orman: Selling a Home for Retirement? Don't 'Wait for a Better Deal'

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Should You Buy a Home in Cash?

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Should You Buy a Home in Cash?

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Fall — and the Best Week To Buy

Real Estate

7 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Fall -- and the Best Week To Buy

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Towns To Buy Vacation Property with Low Risk

Real Estate

9 Towns To Buy Vacation Property with Low Risk

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cabins vs. Condos: Which Vacation Property is Right for Your Portfolio?

Real Estate

Cabins vs. Condos: Which Vacation Property is Right for Your Portfolio?

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 Most Popular Destinations for American Homebuyers

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 10 Most Popular Destinations for American Homebuyers

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Worst Pieces of Homebuying Advice I Heard in 2023

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 4 Worst Pieces of Homebuying Advice I Heard in 2023

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where It's Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

November 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!