Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Robert Kiyosaki: Real Estate Market Crash Is Coming — and It’s ‘Best Time To Get Rich’

3 min Read
By Laura Beck
©Robert Kiyosaki

Ask Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki and he’ll tell you major shifts are underway in real estate and precious metals markets. Kiyosaki garnered fame dispensing personal finance advice, but his latest comments focus on spotting deals in turbulent times. Lately, he’s warned the real estate boom may soon go bust while touting silver as a hedge with built-in demand drivers.

Real Estate Bubble Ready To Pop?

Kiyosaki points to New York City’s crackdown on Airbnb rentals as indicative of broader oversupply and regulatory risks in housing. NYC implemented a “de facto ban” on Airbnb short-term listings last September. Subsequently, Airbnb listings in one of its top markets dried up.

“Airbnb to lead real estate market crash,” he said in a recent post on X. He says that this is bad for homeowners but good news for prospective buyers. “If you want a new home, your happy days are around the corner. Same for rental property. The best time to get rich is in a crash.”

So, Kiyosaki believes this Airbnb exodus foreshadows a larger real estate pullback. That could mean trouble for overleveraged homeowners or real estate investors late to the party. Property prices already exceed pre-2008 crash highs in many areas. Rising interest rates add pressure in 2023.

However, Kiyosaki says every market crash brings investment bargains, too. He expects the next real estate decline to enable buyers to scoop up properties on the cheap. Investors who acquire rental units or flip houses at deep discounts can profit during the eventual rebound.

Investing for Everyone

For those dreaming of home ownership but struggling with affordability, he says, “If you want a new home your happy days are around the corner.” The same applies to investors aiming to expand rental property portfolios.

In Kiyosaki’s experience, “The best time to get rich is in a crash.” Market pullbacks test investor mettle but bargain purchases sow wealth over the long haul.

Silver’s Time To Shine?

Unlike overstretched real estate, Kiyosaki shares that silver is the “biggest investment bargain” right now. Although off ~50% from its all-time high near $50 per ounce, he expects industrial demand to propel new silver highs over time.

Already among the world’s most widely used commodities after oil, he says silver will see surging consumption from future techs like solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicles. Its unmatched conductive properties make the grey metal integral to green energy plans as countries and companies pledge net zero emissions.

Ever the contrarian, Kiyosaki notes most investors continue chasing stock market returns while overlooking silver’s long-proven ability to preserve purchasing power. Modern currencies come and go, but silver has maintained its value over the centuries.

The author himself favors physical silver bullion over ETFs and mining stocks. In his words, “I want no counterparty risk.” 

Kiyosaki also thinks that silver is affordable for most in some form. And if environmental initiatives drive demand as expected, higher prices should reward patience. 

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

You’ll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

Real Estate

You'll Need To Earn $400K or More To Afford Homes in These 15 ZIP Codes

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 5 Reasons High Mortgage Interest Rates Shouldn’t Scare You Away From Buying Now

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 5 Reasons High Mortgage Interest Rates Shouldn't Scare You Away From Buying Now

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Financial Reasons To Buy a House in January, According to Experts

Real Estate

8 Financial Reasons To Buy a House in January, According to Experts

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

Real Estate

9 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: Here's the Average Home Price in Every State

January 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Interest Rates Are Falling: 4 Ways This Impacts Home Prices

Real Estate

Interest Rates Are Falling: 4 Ways This Impacts Home Prices

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Real Estate

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 3 Texas Housing Market Predictions for 2024

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: 3 Texas Housing Market Predictions for 2024

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 US Cities Where a $65K Household Income Buys a Home

Real Estate

10 US Cities Where a $65K Household Income Buys a Home

January 10, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: This Is the Shortcut To Success for a Career in Real Estate

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran: This Is the Shortcut To Success for a Career in Real Estate

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: Why Now Is the Time To Buy Property in Florida

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: Why Now Is the Time To Buy Property in Florida

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Best and Worst States for First-Time Homebuyers

Real Estate

Best and Worst States for First-Time Homebuyers

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2024: Buffalo Tops Zillow’s Hottest Market List — How Much Do Homes There Cost?

Real Estate

Real Estate 2024: Buffalo Tops Zillow's Hottest Market List -- How Much Do Homes There Cost?

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

Real Estate

These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Escape the Cold on a Budget: The 5 Cheapest Places To Live in Florida Near the Beach

Real Estate

Escape the Cold on a Budget: The 5 Cheapest Places To Live in Florida Near the Beach

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: 11 Signs It’s Time To Sell Your Home

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: 11 Signs It's Time To Sell Your Home

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!