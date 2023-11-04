Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

5 US Cities Where Homebuyers Are Forking Over the Largest Down Payments

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Estate Agent In Suit Showing Buyers New Apartment stock photo
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the cost of buying a home has skyrocketed. This is due to high demand driving up prices coupled with a steep increase in mortgage rates. In fact, the average mortgage rate was 3.72% in January 2020, and it stood at 8% as of Oct. 18, CNBC’s Make It reported. The median price of a home has increased 26% since 2020.

But home prices and mortgage rates aren’t the only things to consider when you’re buying a home. Your down payment amount is important, too. While a 20% down payment lets you avoid paying mortgage insurance, it’s possible to buy a home with 5% down or less. However, you might need more than that to make a competitive offer or purchase a second home, especially in pricier markets.

US Cities Where Homebuyers Are Fronting the Most Money

These five metropolitan areas are seeing the largest down payments, according to Realtor.com.

Investing for Everyone

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston homebuyers are fronting larger down payments so they can win bidding wars on the limited number of properties available. In fact, the number of properties for sale in the Boston metro area was down 16.6% year over year in September. At the same time, prices were up 14.1% due to the high demand.

  • Average down payment (percentage): 21%
  • Median down payment: $108,654
  • Median home list price: $849,000

4. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina is located in the Blue Ridge mountains and is famous for its outdoor lifestyle and craft beers. The city has long been sought after by retirees, artists and vacationers. Its location about two hours away from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, is a draw for luxury buyers with deep pockets.

  • Average down payment (percentage): 21.8%
  • Median down payment: $63,733
  • Median home list price: $600,000

2. Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado, has become known as a somewhat more affordable destination compared to Denver, which is about an hour to the south. The city was originally founded as a military fort in 1864. Today, Fort Collins is an outdoor-friendly community teeming with cultural sites such as museums and art galleries.

  • Average down payment (percentage): 23.2%
  • Median down payment: $105,533
  • Median home list price: $625,000

2. North Port, Florida

Located on the Gulf Coast in southwestern Florida, North Port is part of the Sarasota metro area. It’s a hot spot for retirees and for vacationers searching for a second home, which makes the housing market here competitive — especially since the supply of homes is limited.

  • Average down payment (percentage): 23.5%
  • Median down payment: $81,853
  • Median home list price: $525,000
Investing for Everyone

1. Santa Rosa, California

Santa Rosa, California, is about an hour north of San Francisco. Located in Sonoma County’s wine country, this metropolitan area is by far the most expensive on Realtor.com’s list.

  • Average down payment as a percentage of the home sale price: 25%
  • Median down payment: $147,550
  • Median home list price: $1,070,990

As mortgage interest rates remain stubbornly high and demand for homes continues to outpace supply, down payments in these markets aren’t likely to shrink anytime soon.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: The 3 Ways To Make Money Investing in Real Estate

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: The 3 Ways To Make Money Investing in Real Estate

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Barbara Corcoran: Do These 3 Things If You’re Buying a Home Now

Real Estate

Money Expert Barbara Corcoran: Do These 3 Things If You're Buying a Home Now

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

Real Estate

Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Look at 3 Things To See How Big of a Home You Can Afford

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: Look at 3 Things To See How Big of a Home You Can Afford

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

Real Estate

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: If You Buy a Home in One of These Cities Now, You Won’t Turn a Profit for Over 20 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate: If You Buy a Home in One of These Cities Now, You Won't Turn a Profit for Over 20 Years

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

Real Estate

How Much You'll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why This Washington City Costs More To Live In Than Most Any Other Place in the US

Real Estate

Why This Washington City Costs More To Live In Than Most Any Other Place in the US

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Money Traps To Avoid When Investing in Property

Real Estate

10 Money Traps To Avoid When Investing in Property

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy a House If You Need To Pay These 7 Costs

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy a House If You Need To Pay These 7 Costs

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much House Could $500K Buy in the 80s vs. Today

Real Estate

How Much House Could $500K Buy in the 80s vs. Today

October 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!