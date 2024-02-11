Advertiser Disclosure
10 US Cities With Historic Homes You Can Actually Afford

4 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor

Owning a home with a rich history isn’t just for the wealthy. Across the U.S., there are cities brimming with historic homes that are surprisingly affordable.

Whether you dream of Victorian elegance, Craftsman charm, or Colonial simplicity, there’s a place where those dreams can become a reality without breaking the bank.

Here are 10 cities where historic homes that may be more affordable than you think.

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is synonymous with cobblestone streets, lush squares, and homes that look like they’ve stepped right out of a storybook. The city’s historic district offers a variety of homes from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Historic homes in Savannah can range from $250,000 for a fixer-upper to around $600,000 for a beautifully restored property.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh’s history as a steel town has left a legacy of sturdy and distinctive homes, particularly in neighborhoods like Lawrenceville and the South Side. You can find a range of historic homes starting at $150,000, with many options under $300,000.

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit’s revitalization efforts include its historic home districts, such as Boston-Edison and Indian Village. These areas offer grand homes from the early 20th century at prices unthinkable in most cities. Historic homes can start as low as $100,000, with many impressive properties available for under $250,000.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore is known for its charming rowhouses and diverse architectural styles, from Federal to Greek Revival. Neighborhoods like Fells Point and Mount Vernon offer a slice of history with a vibrant community feel. Prices for historic homes can start around $100,000 in emerging neighborhoods, with more renovated options in the $250,000 to $400,000 range.

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, with its rich Southern history and culture, offers a variety of historic homes in styles ranging from Creole cottages to grand antebellum mansions. Historic homes in Mobile can range from $150,000 to $500,000, depending on size and condition.

St. Louis, Missouri

St Louis’ historic neighborhoods, like Lafayette Square and Soulard, are filled with brick beauties and ornate Victorian homes. You can own a piece of history for anywhere from $150,000 to $400,000.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine district is one of the largest, most intact urban historic districts in the U.S., known for its Italianate architecture. Restored homes start around $200,000, with many options available for less for those willing to put in some work.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio offers a unique blend of Spanish and Mexican cultural heritage, reflected in its historic homes, particularly in the King William District. Prices for historic homes range from $200,000 to $500,000.

Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, known for the Masters Golf Tournament, also boasts a variety of affordable historic homes, especially in the Summerville district. Historic homes here can range from $100,000 for smaller, fixer-uppers to $300,000 for larger, more updated properties.

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence’s historic districts, such as College Hill, offer a taste of New England charm with a mix of Colonial, Federal, and Victorian homes. While the market is a bit higher, you can find historic homes starting at $250,000, with many options under $500,000.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

